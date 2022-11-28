Kevin Hart’s online sports talk series “Cold as Balls” will be back for Season 7 on Tuesday, featuring athletic guests including Dwight Howard, John Wall, Allen Iverson, Austin Ekeler, Kelsey Plum and Patrick Beverley, TheWrap can exclusively announce.

The show, from Hart’s banner Hartbeat and OBB Pictures and presented by Old Spice, will premiere on the actor-comedian’s own YouTube channel LOL! Network.

Per the show’s logline for its seventh season, “Cold as Balls” will bring viewers back to the signature locker room (and ice bath) where Hart explores deeper conversations with his guests, leading to jaw-dropping revelations from the biggest names and personalities in sports. The host will deliver the chilling, hard-hitting questions that have since catapulted the series to over 1.3 billion views across the platform, and help fans get to know their favorite sports stars better.

“Seeing ‘Cold as Balls’ grow over the past six seasons has been so rewarding, and I can’t wait for fans to see what’s to come in Season 7,” Hart said in a statement. “This season you can expect outrageous stories and even more laughs while I deep dive into the lives of some of the greatest guests I’ve had the pleasure of icing with yet.”

Courtesy of Hartbeat

Michael D. Ratner, founder and CEO of OBB Media, added, “Building this show with Kevin to reach more than a billion people for the better half of a decade has been nothing short of an incredible and humbling experience. We’re so proud to launch season seven; with each new season our audience grows and their support for the series never ceases to amaze me. We’re very grateful to the fans for their continued support.”

The new season kicks off on with NBA Champion and eight-time All-Star Howard. Past athletes featured on the series include Gabby Douglas, Sasha Banks, Blake Griffin, Tony Hawk, LaVar Ball, Chloe Kim, Reggie Bush, Odell Beckham Jr. and Lamar Odom.

Old Spice is a presenting sponsor for Season 7. Matt Krehbiel, the company’s vice president at Procter & Gamble, said, “Old Spice is excited to hop in the tub again with Kevin and Season 7. Over the past six seasons, we’ve forged a fantastic relationship that continues to bring more icy humor with our favorite athletes along with more ridiculously long lasting Old Spice products.”

Ratner and Sean Thomas Spencer created the series with Ratner serving as executive producer alongside Hart, Jeff Clanagan, Thai Randolph, Dave Becky, OBB’s Scott Ratner, Kfir Goldberg. OBB’s Ratner and Goldberg showrun the series, with Tina Maher producing.

Past seasons of “Cold as Balls” can be found on Peacock, Tubi and The Roku Channel, in addition to YouTube and Facebook.

View the trailer for the upcoming season below: