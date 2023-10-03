Kevin McCarthy Friends and Foes Debate Speaker’s House Ouster: ‘None of This Would Be Happening if You Hadn’t Broken Promises’

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday was ousted from his post with a vote of 216-210 in the chamber after a revolt from ultraconservative Republicans joined by a number of Democrats.
With the California Republican unable to overcome a bitter power struggle within the Republican Party, the move leaves the House without leadership. McCarthy is the first person in U.S. history to be removed from the speakership. Meanwhile, there is no consensus among Republicans on who would replace McCarthy.
Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, who led the rebellion, said he was open to supporting McCarthy rival Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the current No. 2 House Republican who is undergoing chemotherapy for blood cancer.
The reaction on social media to McCarthy’s removal was immediate:
