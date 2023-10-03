Kevin McCarthy Friends and Foes Debate Speaker’s House Ouster: ‘None of This Would Be Happening if You Hadn’t Broken Promises’

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday was ousted from his post with a vote of 216-210 in the chamber after a revolt from ultraconservative Republicans joined by a number of Democrats.

With the California Republican unable to overcome a bitter power struggle within the Republican Party, the move leaves the House without leadership. McCarthy is the first person in U.S. history to be removed from the speakership. Meanwhile, there is no consensus among Republicans on who would replace McCarthy.

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, who led the rebellion, said he was open to supporting McCarthy rival Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the current No. 2 House Republican who is undergoing chemotherapy for blood cancer.

The reaction on social media to McCarthy’s removal was immediate:

House Republicans thank Kevin McCarthy for his service as Speaker: pic.twitter.com/IujEswV5Ll — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) October 3, 2023

Maybe if @SpeakerMcCarthy had this fire over the last 8 months regarding the budget; the border, and political power abuses in government, he wouldn't have @mattgaetz trolling him now.



Just a thought, Mr. Speaker.



cc @MarkBednar @ChadGilmartinCA @_Britt_Martinez — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) October 3, 2023

One of the reasons Democrats ousted McCarthy: McCarthy said Trump was responsible for the Jan. 6 riot — and then, a few weeks later, traveled to Mar-a-Lago and took an infamous picture with Trump with their thumbs up. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 3, 2023

McCarthy compromised with his Dem colleagues.

– One (1) time.

– For the bare minimum – keeping gvt temporarily open.

– Which, BTW, benefits the GOP also.

And he was immediately ousted.

This is how much power the *worst* of the GOP extremists have. I find this very disturbing. https://t.co/tlizu8nyMP — Fight authoritarianism. Vote Blue. 🇺🇸🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@MustangCarrie) October 3, 2023

None of this would be happening if you hadn't broken the promises you made.



Keep your word. — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) October 3, 2023