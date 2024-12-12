‘The View’ Hosts Applaud ‘My Girl’ Kimberly Guilfoyle for Greece Ambassadorship: ‘This Is Winning a Breakup’

Donald Trump named Kimberly Guilfoyle as the U.S. Ambassador to Greece this week, amid rumors that she and his son Don Jr. broke off their engagement. And if those rumors are true, the hosts of “The View” have nothing but respect for how Guilfoyle is “winning” the breakup.

The rumors of Guilfoyle’s split from Trump Jr. came after photos surfaced of the president-elect’s son holding hands with Florida socialite Bettina Anderson. Still, Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle have not publicly separated.

Discussing the appointment during Thursday’s episode of “The View,” the hosts were mostly impressed. Sara Haines joked that she would’ve given anything to have her parents be able to send a few of her exes across the world, but Alyssa Farah Griffin had to give it up to Guilfoyle.

“I just want to give credit to my girl Kimberly Guilfoyle,” Farah Griffin said. “This is winning a breakup, I am sorry. I am out here maybe playing checkers on a good day, she is playing chess. She gets to live in Athens, in a residence paid for by the Greek government, or maybe, I guess the U.S. government.”

Taking a moment to figure out who actually pays for that residence — it is indeed the United States — Farah Griffin carried on.

“So she is just living luxury. She’s probably, for months, been picking out her outfits, planning her new Greek boyfriends while carrying on in public, this is great,” she said. “This is how you win a breakup.”

Host Sunny Hostin readily agreed with Farah Griffin, saying, “I agree, she is a winner. She’s winning, she doesn’t have to deal with Don Jr. anymore, maybe she does, maybe they’re polyamorous, who knows? All I know is she’s gonna be in Greece and she’s gonna be enjoying the sun, and uh, I’m not mad at her!”

Meanwhile, host Joy Behar wondered if Greece was far enough away, joking that maybe Guilfoyle should’ve been made ambassador to the South Pole, while Greece went to actors Jennifer Aniston or John Stamos.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.