‘Kraven the Hunter': Aaron Taylor-Johnson Is a ‘Goddamn Lunatic’ in Red Band Trailer (Video)

Sony Pictures is set to tell the origin story of another Marvel villain who has crossed paths with Spider-Man in “Kraven the Hunter,” which got a new red band trailer on Monday.

The trailer shows “Avengers: Age of Ultron” star Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Sergei Kravenoff, a man raised by a vicious, amoral hunter played by Russell Crowe who detests weakness above all else. During a hunt in the African savannah, Sergei is ordered by his father to kill a lion, which mauls him when he hesitates.

Disgusted by his son’s supposed lack of killer instinct, the hunter leaves Sergei for dead. But behind his back, blood from the lion enters Sergei’s body, giving him superhuman abilities including a connection with animals. Years later, Sergei, now known as Kraven, uses his abilities to hunt down and slaughter his father’s men.

Once you’re on his list, there’s only one way off. Aaron Taylor-Johnson is #KravenTheHunter – watch the red band trailer now. The hunt is on exclusively in movie theaters October. pic.twitter.com/sHPCEzSd04 — Kraven The Hunter (@KravenTheMovie) June 19, 2023

“My father puts evil into the world,” Kraven says. “I take it out.”

With the reluctant help of a voodoo priestess named Calypso (Ariana DeBose) who thinks he’s a “goddamn lunatic,” Kraven continues his hunt. But his half-brother Dimitri, who has become a master of disguise known as the Chameleon, sees through what he is doing.

“You think you have some kind of honor? You’re exactly like our father,” Dimitri says. “You’re just another man looking for a trophy.”

“Kraven the Hunter” hits theaters October 8. Watch the red band trailer in the clip above.