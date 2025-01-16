Kyle MacLachlan Credits ‘Entire Career’ to David Lynch, Says ‘The World Has Lost a Remarkable Artist’

Kyle MacLachlan paid tribute to frequent collaborator David Lynch on Thursday, saying that he owes his “entire career” to the late director.

“Forty-two years ago, for reasons beyond my comprehension, David Lynch plucked me out of obscurity to star in his first and last big budget movie,” wrote the actor on Instagram referring to landing the lead in Lynch’s 1984 space epic “Dune.”

“He clearly saw something in me that even I didn’t recognize. I owe my entire career, and life really, to his vision,” said the actor, who praised the “Blue Velvet” and “Twin Peaks” creators “the most authentically alive person I’d ever met.”

Kyle MacLachlan and David Lynch at the “Inland Empire” Los Angeles Premiere in 2006. (CREDIT: J.Sciulli/WireImage for Absurda)





MacLachlan’s tribute continued, “What I saw in him was an enigmatic and intuitive man with a creative ocean bursting forth inside of him. He was in touch with something the rest of us wish we could get to.



David was in tune with the universe and his own imagination on a level that seemed to be the best version of human. He was not interested in answers because he understood that questions are the drive that make us who we are. They are our breath.”



The actor, who reprised his role as quirk FBI Agent Dale Cooper in showtime’s 2017 revival of “Twin Peaks,” also wrote, While the world has lost a remarkable artist, I’ve lost a dear friend who imagined a future for me and allowed me to travel in worlds I could never have conceived on my own.”

He also referenced Lynch’s humorous nickname for him in closing: “David, I remain forever changed, and forever your Kale. Thank you for everything.”





