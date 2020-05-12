LA County Likely to Extend Stay-at-Home Order Through August

Los Angeles County is likely to extend its stay-at-home directive to residents for at least three months, county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, Ferrer said it was “with all certainty” that the county would need to extend the order due to the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths. “Our hope is that by using the data, we’d be able to slowly lift restrictions over the next three months,” she said.

Last Friday, the county began relaxing its order by allowing some nonessential retailers — including clothing, music, toy, sporting goods and bookstores — to reopen for curbside pickup. The county’s trails and golf courses were reopened with precautions in place on Saturday, and beaches are scheduled to reopen with expansive limitations on Wednesday.

The current stay-at-home order for the county is slated to end on Friday, but it’s not immediately clear if or when the county plans to make an official announcement regarding the extension of the order. (Spokespersons for the county’s Department of Public Health did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.)

On Monday, the county announced 591 new confirmed COVID-19 cases 39 new deaths. There have now been a total of 32,258 confirmed cases and 1,569 deaths in the county.