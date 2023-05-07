LA Magazine Hires Variety’s Shirley Halperin as New Editor-in-Chief, Ada Guerin Joins as Creative Director | Exclusive

The duo will be tasked with rebooting the storied publication alongside new publisher Chris Gialanella under new owners Mark Geragos and Ben Meiselas

Award-winning veteran journalist Shirley Halperin has been tapped as the new editor-in-chief of Los Angeles Magazine, according to several individuals with knowledge. Additionally, Ada Guerin will join the publication as its new creative director.

Halperin, who’s currently serving as executive editor, music at PMC’s Variety, will start her new role in June. She will be charged with overseeing an editorial reboot of the publication’s digital operations, as well as the monthly print magazine edition as new owners Engine Vision Media seek to expand readership to a broader mass audience. L.A. Mag will look to merge its digital and print operations as it strives to drive bigger revenue and compete in the ever evolving media landscape, the individual also said.

Guerin will team with Halperin on the task at hand. Guerin previously served at TheWrap’s creative director for nearly eight years. The two worked together previously at Penske Media’s The Hollywood Reporter, where Halperin served as a music editor and Guerin as design director.

A representative for L.A. Magazine, Halperin and Guerin didn’t immediately respond to TheWrap’s requests for comment.

Halperin brings a wealth of experience to the role and a shot in the arm for the 60-year-old publication that looks to expand L.A. Mag’s digital footprint and attract a larger portion of L.A. readers that seemed to have been left on the table during the last regime’s reimagining of the magazine.

“The former editor was trying to create some elitist publication mimicking the New Yorker, but clearly it wasn’t resonating with an L.A. audience since the site was only drawing 200,000 viewers a month,” the individual told TheWrap.

That editor was Maer Roshan who was let go in April after four years of running the publication. He was given the news in an abrupt conversation with the new owners and escorted out of the building, according to two individuals with knowledge.

Engine Vision Media, owned by Los Angeles attorneys Mark Geragos and Ben Meiselas, bought L.A. Mag in December after many years of declining revenue and circulation. Since taking over the magazine, they reestablished an office from a fully remote operation, and have been based in downtown L.A.

The new owners seem poised to turn L.A. Mag into a more Hollywood industry and celebrity-friendly publication. They also recently hired Christopher Gialanella as president and publisher. He’s the former group publisher for several of Modern Luxury’s city-based brands. Gialanella will work closely with Halperin and Guerin on the next iteration of Los Angeles Magazine.