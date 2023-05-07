LA Magazine Hires Variety’s Shirley Halperin as New Editor-in-Chief, Ada Guerin Joins as Creative Director | Exclusive

by | May 7, 2023 @ 1:31 PM

The duo will be tasked with rebooting the storied publication alongside new publisher Chris Gialanella under new owners Mark Geragos and Ben Meiselas

Award-winning veteran journalist Shirley Halperin has been tapped as the new editor-in-chief of Los Angeles Magazine, according to several individuals with knowledge. Additionally, Ada Guerin will join the publication as its new creative director.

