‘Lego Masters': Emily Tears Up (and We Do Too) as the Final Teams Near Season 3 Finale (Exclusive Video)

“Lego Masters” Season 3 concludes tonight at 8:00 p.m., with the final two episodes airing back to back on Fox. And appropriate for the looming end of the season, in the penultimate episode, “Water Works,” contestant Emily Guedes represented all of us watching when she teared up after it sunk in that the last elimination before the finale was at hand.

In a clip, which you can watch above, exclusively on TheWrap, host Will Arnett explains to the remaining 4 teams that for one of them, “this will be your last build of the season.” And it was of course obvious then that for the teams — Dave & Emily, Stephen & Stephen, Brendan & Greg and Nick & Stacey — the finality of the moment really hit hard.

“Dave, you’re shaking you head a lot, how are you feeling?” Arnett asks, addressing Emily’s brother and team mate.

“This is crazy. Absolutely insane,” Dave responds as next to him, Emily appears to choke back tears.

“Emily, are you ok?” Arnett asks; Emily shakes her head. “No, what’s going on,” Arnett responds.

Emily briefly turns away from the camera, then returns, wiping tears from her eyes. “I’m good,” she says.

Asked why she reacted like that, Emily tells Arnett, “when you said this is the last build for one of us, it’s a lot.”

“8 of us up here,” Dave added, “we’re family now. And we’re going to say goodbye to two members of our family. And that’s terrifying.”

In a follow-up statement provided to TheWrap, Emily said: “Coming to the semi-finals really is bittersweet. We have all become extremely close friends, and, while we are super excited to have made it this far, knowing that the end of this crazy amazing adventure is almost over is very emotional. We came into this as a competition, but very early on, that all fell by the wayside and it became more of a supportive and encouraging environment between the contestants.”

“Of course, we all want to win the big prize still, but when Will started talking about this competition coming to a close. it really tugged at my heart. As adults, it’s not always easy for us to just go out and make friends – you wouldn’t just walk up to someone in the grocery store or the mall and say, ‘Hey, do you want to come over and play LEGO?'” she continued. “Being here in this unique opportunity gave us the chance to do just that and we formed such strong bonds. We all have families, careers, and busy lives that we missed, but how often in your 30’s do you get to put all of your adult responsibilities on hold to go and play with your friends for several weeks? We got to be kids again for a few weeks and even though we were exhausted and homesick at this point, I didn’t want that part to end.”

And we get it. There have been some amazing builds this season and it’s been unusually hard for us as viewers to say goodbye as the teams have been whittled down week after week. And this episode’s losing team will be the final elimination of the season, with the remaining three teams competing for the title of Lego Master in the season finale. So we’re feeling a little sad too.

But at least the penultimate challenge is pretty awesome: The teams have to create a big (and obviously beautiful) fountain that actually works using actual water — hence the title “Water Works.”

“Water is such a cool element to work with. If you know how to control it, you can create amazing movement and dynamic energy that can bring models to life. But it is also a mischievous element. It can not only make a mess, but it also likes to sometimes go places you least predict, which can lead to some unexpected surprises. Let’s just say this episode is full of unexpected surprises which makes it a whole lot of fun to watch,” Brickmaster Jamie Berard said in a statement provided to TheWrap.

And Brickmaster Amy Corbett had this to say about the finale itself: “And all this to win one of the coveted spots in the final challenge! All of the teams are truly incredible builders, and you can be sure they are giving everything they’ve got. Now, it all comes down to great teamwork, keeping cool under pressure and putting all of their skills to good use for one final build over 24 hours! And believe me, this was a tough one to judge, as every team has their own unique style. It’s most definitely a finale double bill not to be missed!!!”

We can’t wait to see how it all goes. Of course, as we noted above, we won’t have to wait long. The 2-hour “Lego Masters” Season 3 finale event begins at 8:00 p.m. Eastern/Pacific on Fox.