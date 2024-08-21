Lil Jon Repurposes ‘Get Low’ in Surprise DNC Night 2 Appearance: ‘VP Harris … Governor Walz’ | Video

Lil Jon made a surprise appearance for the second night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention on Tuesday. After Georgia was called during the opening role call vote, the rapper performed parts of his songs “Turn Down for What” and “Get Low,” the latter of which he repurposed in support of Vice President Kamala Harris and her VP pick Gov. Tim Walz.

To kick off things, the rapper and music producer appeared at the top of a set of stairs to give his trademark “Yeeeah!” as his song “Turn Down for What” played. He called out, “Ladies and gentlemen, we are here tonight to officially nominate Kamala Harris for President!”

the european mind cannot comprehend lil jon doing georgia's roll call pic.twitter.com/Zm5oSTk2UT — Colin (@ufcolin) August 21, 2024

The “Celebrity Apprentice” contestant then worked his way through the crowd and began chanting, “We’re not going back! We’re not going back!” The phrase has become a rallying cry for Harris and her supporters in recent weeks. As his song “Get Low” played, he rapped: “VP Harris … Governor Walz,” to the tune of “From the window … to the wall.”

In related news, television host Brandon Pope tweeted on X, “There was a #DNC2024 party with Lil Jon last night called, ‘Window to the Walz’.” On Friday, the Washington Times reported that the rapper also planned to host a party at Chicago club Prysm ahead of the DNC.

The second night of the DNC is slated to star a powerhouse list of speakers, including President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama. The first night featured President Joe Biden, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Hillary Clinton, to name a few.

The first night was also a major ratings win for the party and broadcasters, as it drew 20 million viewers, up 10.3% from the first night of the Republican National Convention.