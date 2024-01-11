Michael Jackson Biopic Sets April 2025 Release at Lionsgate

Lionsgate announced Thursday that “Michael,” Antoine Fuqua’s upcoming biopic about controversial pop legend Michael Jackson, will begin production later this month with a release set for April 18, 2025.

Lionsgate will handle distribution in the U.S. while Universal will handle the film’s release internationally. The biopic takes over a slot once held by “The Exorcist: Deceiver,” which Universal has now removed from the slate due to director David Gordon Green’s departure from the project over scheduling conflicts.

“Michael Jackson was inarguably one of the greatest entertainers of all time,” Adam Fogelson, chair of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group said in a statement. “His impact on music, video, art, fashion, culture – and so much more – was extraordinary and is still profoundly relevant. I can’t wait for audiences to be able to see this film in theaters worldwide next year.”

Jackson will be played by his nephew, Jaafar Jackson, with John Logan writing the script. Logan has been nominated for three Oscars for his work on Ridley Scott’s “Gladiator” and Martin Scorsese’s “The Aviator” and “Hugo.” Graham King will produce. Co-executors of the late singer’s estate, John Branca and John McClain, have also signed on as producers for the film.

“I’m so honored to tell Michael’s story,” King said in statement about the film. “It’s been a long journey and I’m excited for the film to show audiences around the world a perspective of Michael that they’ve never seen.”

Per a description provided by Lionsgate, “Michael” will “bring audiences a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became the King of Pop. The film presents his triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale — from his human side and personal struggles to his undeniable creative genius, exemplified by his most iconic performances. As never before, audiences will experience an inside look into one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known.”

Jackson is arguably the most acclaimed, successful and decorated musician of all-time, with a slew of awards including, 13 Grammys, a Grammy Legend Award, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, six Brit Awards, five Billboard Music Awards and 24 American Music Awards. During his more than 40-year-long career, he earned 39 Guinness World Records.

This film will add to the list of previous biopics for the singer, which include the 1992 movie “The Jacksons: An American Dream” and “Man in the Mirror: The Michael Jackson Story,” as well as the ongoing Tony award-winning musical “MJ the Musical.”