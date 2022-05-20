Lupita Nyong’o Departs Endeavor Content’s ‘Lady in the Lake’ Limited Series for Apple TV+

Lupita Nyong’o has departed Endeavor Content’s “Lady in the Lake” limited series for Apple TV+, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

Natalie Portman remains attached to the series as co-lead and executive producer.

“Lady in the Lake” is an adaptation of the 2019 novel of the same name by Laura Lippman. Set in 1960s Baltimore, the series centers on Maddie Schwartz (Portman), a housewife and mother who is pushed by an unsolved murder to reinvent her life as an investigative journalist. The case sets her on a collision course with Cleo Sherwood, a hard-working woman juggling motherhood, many jobs and a passionate commitment to advancing Baltimore’s Black progressive agenda.

The series is currently in production. Nyong’o was supposed to play Sherwood, and the search for a new actress is currently underway. The series also stars Y’Lan Noel, Mikey Madison and Brett Gelman.

“Honey Boy” director Alma Har’el co-created the series with “The Man in the High Castle” alum Dre Ryan. Har’el wrote the pilot and serve as director on the series.

The series hails from Crazyrose and Bad Wolf America. Endeavor Content is the studio. Additional executive producers on the series include Lippman and Ryan, Portman’s producing partner Sophie Mas, Crazyrose principals Jean-Marc Vallée and Nathan Ross and Bad Wolf America’s Julie Gardner.

Variety first reported the news.