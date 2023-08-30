The Hollywood Reporter Names Former LA Mag Head Maer Roshan Co-Editor-in-Chief

Maer Roshan has been hired by The Hollywood Reporter as co-editor-in-chief, joining Nekesa Mumbi Moody at the trade’s helm.

The move, announced Wednesday by THR, comes five months after he exited his post as editor-in-chief at Los Angeles Magazine after that publication was acquired in December 2022 by L.A. attorneys Mark Geragos and Ben Meiselas. He held that L.A. Magazine role for four years and previously served as a longtime deputy editor at New York magazine, as an editor of FourTwoNine men’s magazine and as founder and CEO of Radar, among other positions.

“I have long admired The Hollywood Reporter and am truly thrilled to join the team,” Roshan said in a statement Wednesday. “I look forward to bringing my passion for storytelling and entrepreneurial mindset to this iconic brand working alongside Nekesa.”

In his announcement of the hire, Jay Penske, chairman, founder and CEO of the Reporter’s parent company Penske Media, noted Roshan’s “undeniable talent for storytelling and innovation” and said he eagerly awaited the “powerful duo” he envisioned he and Moody becoming.

“I look forward to watching them continue to build and evolve The Hollywood Reporter for the future,” Penske said.

“In Maer,” Moody said, “I have found a partner who shares my vision for THR. We both value expert coverage and analysis of the entertainment business, in-depth profiles and investigative features, captivating style and fashion, and above all else, journalistic excellence. He knows what draws in the reader and keeps them coming back. I’m so excited to have him as my co-editor.”

Roshan was recruited to L.A. Magazine in 2019 when the publication was at a crossroads as print revenue continued to decline. He reimagined the brand with harder-hitting news cover stories in place of “The 10 Best Hikes in L.A.” or “10 Best Burgers in L.A.” features that had previously dominated.

Among some of his biggest story exclusives were a profile on Yashar Ali; an expose on a private school in Brentwood; an interview with Charlotte Kirk, the woman at the center of the scandal that brought down Warner Bros. chief Kevin Tjusihara; and an investigative report by Michelle McPhee on the Armenian Mafia.

During his mid-2000s tenure in New York media, Tina Brown hired Roshan as editorial director of Talk, where he oversaw double-digit circulation gains in his first year, according to the press release at the time of his hire.

He moved to Los Angeles in 2012 to run Awesome Projects, an editorial and creative consultancy.

Loree Seitz contributed to this article.