Shameik Moore and Susan Sarandon Bowling Comedy ‘The Gutter’ Lands at Magnolia Pictures

Shameik Moore and Susan Sarandon‘s bowling comedy “The Gutter” has landed North American distribution at Magnolia Pictures, the studio announced Tuesday.

Following a world premiere at SXSW, the Village Roadshow Pictures production from codirectors Yassir Lester (“The Carmichael Show,” “Girls”) and Isaiah Lester (“black-ish”) secured the deal via negotiations with Magnolia SVP of Acquisitions John Von Thaden and Village Roadshow Pictures, CAA, and UTA on behalf of the filmmakers. Yassir Lester wrote the script.

Costarring D’Arcy Carden, Jay Ellis and Paul Reiser, the comedy also features appearances from Kim Fields, Jackée Harry, Paul Scheer and Adam Pally. It will hit theaters and stream on demand Nov. 1.

“Joining a lineage of absurd, riotous bowling comedies, ‘The Gutter’ knocks them down in grand style,” Magnolia Pictures co-CEOs Eamonn Bowles and Dori Begley said in a statement obtained by TheWrap. “We’re excited to be rolling this out in November.”

“We are grateful and humbled to work with a prestigious film distributor like Magnolia Pictures,” Isaiah and Yassir added. “We are excited to get this insane movie out into the world. See you in November!”

“In ‘The Gutter,’ when frequently fired Walt (Moore) lands a position tending bar and de-roaching shoes at his local bowling alley AlleyCatz, he feels like he’s finally found a home,” the film’s official synopsis reads. “When money issues threaten AlleyCatz, Walt is pressured by former pro-bowler and current champion drinker Skunk (Carden) to accept his role as the greatest bowler ever put on this earth. While Walt’s love of big checks and in-your-face style of play dominates the pro tour, his detractors, including ratings-obsessed news anchor Angelo Powers and fresh-out-of-retirement bowling-legend Linda ‘The Crusher’ Curson (Sarandon), furiously attempt to snuff out Walt’s flame before it burns too bright.”

“The Gutter” is produced by Liz Destro. Executive producers are Jared Hess, Helen Estabrook, Village Roadshow Pictures’ Tristen Tuckfield, Jillian Apfelbaum and Nic Gordon. The filmmakers are repped by CAA, Melissa Fox at Hansen Jacobson and Truhett Management.