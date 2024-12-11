Cher and Dick Van Dyke were forced to evacuate their Malibu homes this week as the Franklin wildfire posed immediate threat to life. According to Cal Fire, the flames have now been contained 7%, as of Wednesday morning.

Additionally, Eagles legend Don Henley, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber were also forced to flee their homes, an individual with knowledge tells TheWrap.

Over 1,500 firefighters have been deployed to battle the wildfire, which has caused mandatory evacuations, evacuation warnings and road closures across nearly 4,000 acres of Southern California. “The deep and rugged terrain, along with the strong winds and low humidity, continue to pose challenges for firefighters,” the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection shared.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief Anthony Marrone, the fire grew overnight by 39%. “Structure threats were mitigated and additional structures were damaged,” he said.

“Holding good thoughts for Dick Van Dyke… Dick, Arlene and their animals have evacuated their Malibu home which is threatened by fire,” actress Lydia Cornell posted on BlueSky on Tuesday in reference to the actor, who turns 99 on Friday.

Dyke and Silver posted an update to Facebook, confirming the two have “safely” left their home. Meanwhile, The New York Times reported that a publicist for Cher said the actress left her home and went to a hotel Monday night with her pets.

“Arlene and I have safely evacuated with our animals except for Bobo, [who] escaped as we were leaving,” the “Mary Poppins” actor shared of their cat. “We’re praying he’ll be OK and that our community in Serra Retreat will survive these terrible fires.”

Mark Hamill also took to the BlueSky to share that he’s been told to remain inside his home as the blazes continue.

“We’re in lockdown because of the Malibu fires. Please stay safe everyone! I’m not allowed to leave the house, which fits in perfectly with my elderly-recluse lifestyle,” he wrote on Tuesday.

“A powerful and prolonged Santa Ana wind event is expected to bring critical to extremely critical fire weather conditions across much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties from today through Wednesday,” Cal Fire shared in an update. “This will be driven by a combination of a strong offshore pressure gradient, significant cold air advection and moderate upper-level wind support.”

A National Weather Service Red Flag warning will stay in effect until 6 p.m. PST. The Malibu Coast’s warning will remain until 2 p.m. PST.



