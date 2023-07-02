Margot Robbie Is Dressing Like Iconic Barbies on the ‘Barbie’ Press Tour (Photos)

Margot Robbie during the "Barbie" Press Tour (Courtesy of Getty Images)
Getty Images
“Barbie” is making a splash on every stop of its press tour, most notably with its star and producer Margot Robbie paying homage to the film's inspiration by dressing up as the most iconic iterations of the Mattel toy. The film is co-written and directed by Greta Gerwig and finds Robbie starring alongside Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Hari Nef and many others as various iconic Barbie dolls from the toy line's history, and Robbie is taking that one step further by showcasing various Barbie outfits while doing press for the film around the world. From a classic 1960s swim look to newer references, check out Robbie’s picture-perfect adaptations of Barbie fits below.
Getty Images and Mattel
“Barbie’s” leading lady kicked off the Warner Bros. Pictures press tour with a Barbie-esque polka dot Valentino mini dress, getting the look right down to the yellow purse, yellow bracelet and white heels.
Getty Images
At a promotional event in Bondi Beach, Australia, Robbie’s black and white striped mini dress referenced the first Barbie doll ever, released in 1959, who donned a retro one piece swimsuit. The “Barbie” star got it right down to the red lip and cat eye glasses.
Getty Images and Mattel
During the Seoul premiere of “Barbie,” Robbie’s outfit paid tribute to the day-to-night Barbie, which first appeared as a pink covered suit for its day look.
Getty Images
The full day fit.
Getty Images and Mattel
Robbie then seamlessly appeared in the night look, which features a hot pink sequined bodice with a tulle skirt.
Getty Images
And the full night fit.
Getty Images and Mattel
At the "Barbie" Celebration Party in Sydney, Australia, Robbie mirrored a sequined pink look in a vintage Versace dress.
Getty Images
The full look.
Getty Images and Mattel
Robbie swapped sparkles for a more preppy look for a "Barbie" fan event in Sydney, Australia.