It looks like a cage fight between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk isn’t going to happen, and that probably means that we can all enjoy a collective sigh of relief. Meta founder and CEO Zuckerberg announced the news on Threads, where he shared, “I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious, and it’s time to move on.”

Zuck added that despite his best efforts, Musk has only offered a series of excuses to delay any kind of fight. He added, “I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead.”

At the risk of stating the obvious, Zuckerberg concluded by pointing out that if Musk ever changes his mind, it’s easy to get in touch. He continued, “If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on.”

This doesn’t mean that Zuckerberg is exiting the world of MMA. In fact, he went on to confirm that he intends to continue to train and fight. He wrote, “I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously.”

You hear that, Musk? Pretty sure he doesn’t mean you.

Musk was singing an entirely different tune on Friday, when he told his followers on X, “The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC). Livestream will be on this platform and Meta.”

Curiously, Musk added, “Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all. I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location.”

He elaborated, kind of, and added vaguely, “Everything done will pay respect to the past and present of Italy.” One can only presume that Musk planned to include lions, tigers and elephants in the battle.

Musk also explained his ongoing health concerns, which appear to be the reason he needs surgery before he and Zuckerberg can properly duke it out. In response to a question about an MRI he recently underwent, Musk explained, “I spent 3 hours in an MRI machine on Monday. Bottom line is that my C5/C6 fusion is solid, so not an issue.”

He added, “However, there is a problem with my right shoulder blade rubbing against my ribs, which requires minor surgery. Recovery will only take a few months.”

I got this text message from Elon Musk at 4:44am CT showing a screenshot of some text messages in which he tells Mark Zuckerberg they should fight this Monday at Zuckerberg’s home in Palo Alto. pic.twitter.com/krgRsH5P5G — Walter Isaacson (@WalterIsaacson) August 13, 2023

Journalist Walter Isaacson, who happens to have a book about Musk coming out in September, also chimed in on Twitter to share a screenshot of a series of texts that Musk sent to Zuckerberg about the fight.

In the first text, Musk asked Zuck if the pair could have a “practice bout” at Zuckerberg’s home. The Meta leader was quick to tell his would-be rival that Musk needs to “train on your own and let me know when you’re ready to compete.”

Musk texted right back and wrote, “I will be in Palo Alto on Monday. Let’s fight in your Octagon.” He was quick to point out that Zuckerberg shouldn’t expect too much from him and added, “I have not been practicing much, apart from a brief bout with Lex Fridman.” Fridman, a scientist and podcaster, actively trains in jiu-jitsu and MMA.

Unsurprisingly, it’s beginning to once again look like Musk isn’t committed to much more than himself.