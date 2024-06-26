Marvel Studios to Return to San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H

After skipping Hall H in 2023, a purpose-filled Marvel Studios will return to San Diego Comic Con’s bigtop venue this year, TheWrap has learned.

The company has “Deadpool and Wolverine” opening that weekend as well, and with the film is eyeing a record $200+ million opening, they’ll have something to celebrate.

The studio, which has always given convention-goers flashy first looks at upcoming movies and shows, currently has multiple productions underway or almost done such as “Captain America: Brave New World,” “Thunderbolts*” and “Fantastic Four.”

Back in 2022 post-pandemic, Marvel Studios threw a much-needed Hail Mary at Comic-Con with a return to the Hall H stage, where the company announced not one but three phases of the MCU. Kevin Feige ran a tight ship in his usual role as rockstar showman while the creatives and casts from various projects trotted out one-by-one with announcements.

The standouts of course were the emotional trailer for “Wakanda Forever” — we cried for Chadwick Boseman and cheered for Tenoch Huerta’s Namor — and the announcement of “Avengers” 4 and 5. But the whole thing was the end-of-day thrill ride fans have come to expect.

A lot has happened since then, Disney CEO Bob Iger came back to Disney, Johnathan Majors was dropped as MCU villain Kang, and most recently filmmaker Yann Demange amicably departed “Blade.”

Deadline first reported the news.

Marvel Studios declined to comment.