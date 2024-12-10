Matt Gaetz to Join OAN as Anchor After Trump’s Attorney General Nomination Fizzles

Matt Gaetz is joining One America News Network (OAN) as an anchor of his own primetime show, the conservative network announced Tuesday.

The former Florida congressman withdrew from consideration as Trump’s pick for attorney general after it became clear that the polarizing Republican representative didn’t have the necessary confirmation votes in the Senate. Before that, he submitted his resignation from Congress.

Gaetz immediately becomes the biggest name on the hard-right network, which has struggled to maintain distribution after it was dropped by DirecTV in 2022. OAN, which has encouraged viewers to stream online, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Democrats have been pushing to release a House Ethics Committee report around reports of sexual misconduct levied at Gaetz, including trafficking minors. Gaetz has denied all allegations investigated by the Justice Department and the committee.

“The former eight-year member of the U.S. Congress and recent U.S. Attorney General nominee will be hosting a one-hour political talk show every weeknight,” OAN said in a press release. “The Matt Gaetz Show” will air at 6 p.m. ET every weeknight.

“Matt Gaetz has earned a reputation as a relentless champion of conservative values, taking on entrenched Washington bureaucrats and exposing government overreach,” the network said. “While serving on key committees including the House Judiciary and Armed Services Committees, Gaetz was a leading voice in defending President Donald Trump and advocating for an unapologetic America-first agenda. His knack for connecting with grassroots Americans and shaking up the status quo makes him a dynamic and timely addition to OAN’s team.”

CNN was first to report the news.