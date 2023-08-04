Mattel is making fans of Kate McKinnon’s Weird Barbie character from Greta Gerwig’s global juggernaut, “Barbie,” a real doll.

The company announced Friday that they are opening preorders for their own take on the Weird Barbie doll. The doll comes complete with crayon markings on her face, like McKinnon has in the movie; a funky haircut and green snakeskin boots. Also like McKinnon’s character, who enjoyed being in splits all the time, Mattel’s version is fully articulated with the ability to pose the doll however you want.

In “Barbie,” Weird Barbie is the outcast of Barbieland. She lives in a wild Dreamhouse of her own and populates her friend group with bizarre discontinued dolls like Sugar Daddy Ken and Magic Earring King. As the Barbies say early in the film, they call her Weird Barbie “behind her back and also to her face.”

Mattel, no surprise, has been at the forefront of making their own toy versions of the film’s characters, with a line of dolls themed to Margot Robbie’s stereotypical Barbie coming out leading up to the movie’s July premiere.

On Wednesday, a faux campaign led by environmental activists tricked some media outlets into reporting that Mattel would be launching a line of environmentally friendly Barbies, dubbed “EcoWarrior” Barbie dolls that were made from decomposable materials including mushrooms, algae and clay.

According to an email from Mattel, the campaign is a “hoax” and has no relation to the toy manufacturing giant. “Those were duplicates — not Mattel actual sites,” the company said of faux websites that popped up from the campaign.

The timing of the doll is equally fortuitous considering that “Barbie” has officially passed $400 million at the box office as of Friday. The $145 million-budgeted feature should pass $1 billion worldwide this weekend.

If you’re waiting to see the movie at home, you’ll have a fair bit of time before that happens. During Warner Bros. Discovery’s earnings call on Thursday, CEO David Zaslav said the film won’t be available to stream on Max until later this fall.

“We really believe in the motion picture window. Let this movie go to the motion picture window, play it up, build up that brand, then have it go into PVOD,” Zaslav said. “Take it through these windows of economics that have worked forever, and we think work extremely well. And then put it on Max. And when it goes on Max, we think it’ll have a very good impact, and that’ll be in the fall.”

You can preorder Weird Barbie through the Mattel website.