Mavericks Star Luka Doncic is Latest High-Profile Athlete to Have his Home Burglarized

Luka Dončić is the latest in a series of high-profile athletes whose homes have been burglarized in recent months. Dončić business manager Lara Beth Seager confirmed the news to ESPN.

“No one was home at the time, and thankfully Luka and his family are safe,” she explained. “Luka has filed a police report, and an investigation is ongoing.”

In October, the homes of Kansas City Chiefs stars Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes were burglarized, and the home of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was broken into in December. In November, the home of Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis was broken into, and Timberwolves guard Mike Conley’s home was also broken into in September.

Both the NFL and NBA sent security alert memos to their athletes following the break-ins. In November, a source described as “familiar with the situation” told NFL reporter Tom Pelissero it is believed the break-ins are tied to a South American crime network.

“It’s legit,” the source said. “It’s a transnational crime ring, and over the last three weeks, they’ve focused on NBA and NFL players, and it’s all over the country.”

Pelissero also reported the crimes are nonviolent and the offenders do not break in when someone is at home. “Instead, they use public records to find players’ addresses and conduct extensive surveillance. Then, by tracking team schedules and the social media accounts of players and their families, they wait until homes are empty — often during games — and gain access and quickly steal items such as cash, jewelry, watches and handbags, focusing mainly on master bedrooms and closets,” Pelissero explained.