‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Renewed for Season 2 at Paramount+

On Tuesday, Paramount+ announced that “Mayor of Kingstown,” Taylor Sheridan’s third hit series on ViacomCBS’ streaming service, has been renewed for a second season.

The drama series about the McLusky family is set in fictional Kingstown, Michigan. Sheridan co-created the gritty drama with actor Hugh Dillon, who grew up in a town with nine penitentiaries. Season 1 starred Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest, Kyle Chandler, Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Hamish Allan-Headley, Pha’rez Lass and Aidan Gillen.

It launched in November 2021 and quickly became the service’s second most-watched original series after “Yellowstone,” Sheridan’s first series for Paramount+. In December 2021, “1883,” the prequel to “Yellowstone” debuted to record ratings.

“’With Mayor of Kingstown,’ Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon offer a nuanced portrayal of the United States’ harsh prison system,” Tanya Giles, chief programming officer at, ViacomCBS Streaming said in a statement. “The stellar crew and cast, including Jeremy Renner and Dianne Wiest, delivered a thought-provoking, intense drama that kept audiences captivated and yearning for more. We are thrilled to be the home of the expanding Taylor Sheridan Universe and we look forward to bringing fans back to Kingstown next season.”

“‘Mayor of Kingstown’ is such an important project that offers a comprehensive look into the brutal prison system and I am thrilled to continue the journey with Taylor and team for Season 2,” said executive producer Antoine Fuqua. Thank you to our partners at Paramount+, 101 Studios and MTV Entertainment Studios for believing in us to further explore this story.”

“We are thrilled that shows like “Mayor of Kingstown” – original stories with layered characters and important themes – are able to thrive on Paramount+,” said executive producer David Glasser. “We can’t wait to delve back into the lives of the McLusky family for season two.”

“Mayor of Kingstown” is executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari and Michael Friedman and produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.