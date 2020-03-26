Meghan Markle Narrates Disneynature’s ‘Elephant’ Documentary

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is the narrator of the upcoming Disneynature documentary “Elephant” that will stream on Disney+ beginning April 3.

Disney+ announced the news on a poster for the film on Thursday that read that the film is narrated by “Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex.”

“Elephant” is one of two Disneynature docs premiering that date. “Dolphin Reef,” narrated by actress Natalie Portman, will also be available to stream. You can watch a joint teaser trailer for both films above, but Markle’s narration is not heard in the trailer.

The Times UK reported in January that Markle had signed a voiceover deal with Disney in exchange for a contribution to the wildlife charity Elephants Without Borders, which protects the animals from poaching. The news came shortly on the heels of Markle and Prince Harry’s announcement that they would “step back” as senior members of the Royal family. Video had even surfaced of Prince Harry pitching Markle’s voice talents to Bob Iger at the red carpet UK premiere of “The Lion King” last year.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” Markle said in an Instagram post at the time.

“Elephant” follows an African elephant named Shani and her spirited son Jomo as their herd make an epic journey hundreds of miles across the vast Kalahari Desert. Led by their great matriarch, Gaia, the family faces brutal heat, dwindling resources and persistent predators, as they follow in their ancestor’s footsteps on a quest to reach a lush, green paradise.

