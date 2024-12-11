Megyn Kelly Says ‘People Have Lost Their Minds’ Over Alleged Healthcare CEO Shooter | Video

“People have lost their minds” over Luigi Mangione, the man suspected of shooting and killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, Megyn Kelly said on “The Megyn Kelly Show” Tuesday. “They’re threatening the lives of the cops who arrested him, because he’s already seen as such a folk hero,” she continued.

Kelly added that she doesn’t believe Mangione “thought this through” because getting arrested was inevitable. “With this picture plastered all over the United States like that, what did he think was going to happen? Of course, they were going to get him in modern day America. And how did he see that going? Does he think his back troubles are going to do any better in prison with the health care there?” she added.

Kelly also cast doubt on whether or not Mangione and his family faced insurance problems. “I don’t know if I even believe the whole insurance thing, because I don’t know that it was personal to him, since it sounds like he comes from a very rich family, and those are the families that can handle bad insurance news. It tends to be the poor families who wind up paying the price if an insurer doesn’t cover something,” she said.

Instead, Kelly said she thinks Mangione is “in the psychotic break camp” either due to schizophrenia or “a psychedelic induced break.”

Kelly told her guest, political commentator Heather Mac Donald, that she is “grossed out by this reaction to the murder of this insurance company CEO.” In particular, Kelly blamed “the left” for “lionizing the alleged murderer.”

“The left has a real problem,” Mac Donald answered. “I found it, in a sense, frustrating to hear you initially rebutting the claim that this was somehow a justified act, because it seemed like it’s tragic that we have to concede that much to even engage with these people. It should be so painfully obvious that you’re not allowed to kill because you disagree with somebody politically, and to even engage in that argument is to concede too much, but obviously we need to.”

