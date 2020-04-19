Michael Cohen Is Writing a Tell-All Book About Trump Because ‘He Is Pissed,’ Tom Arnold Says

President’s former attorney plans to release exposé before the November election, Arnold tells The Daily Beast

| April 19, 2020 @ 2:55 PM
michael cohen

Getty Images

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former attorney, is writing a tell-all book about the president that he plans to release before the November election because “he’s pissed,” Tom Arnold told The Daily Beast.

“It’s like ‘Jaws’ — you don’t see Jaws very much, but you hear the music, and for Trump he knows Michael is coming and Trump better hear the ‘Jaws’ music,” Arnold, who says he has been in regular contact with Cohen, told The Daily Beast.

“He told me he’s been writing a book and he’s pissed,” Arnold added. “He told me he is going to spill the beans. What has he got to lose now?”

Michael Cohen to Be Released From Prison Early Due to Pandemic

Cohen pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations, tax fraud and lying to Congress in August 2018. He also testified that prior to the 2016 election, Trump ordered him to pay hush money to two women, who Cohen asserted Trump had affairs with. The president has repeatedly denied those accusations.

CNN reported Thursday that Cohen will be transferred to the federal prison camp in Otisville, New York, where he will undergo a 14-day quarantine because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He will then be released and serve the balance of his three-year sentence from home, according to CNN.

The Daily Beast first reported in February 2018 that Michael Cohen was writing an exposé about his time working for Trump both before and after he became president, including “complexities and nuances of the Trump family,” and sections covering Stormy Daniels and Russia. According to The Daily Beast, the book was tentatively titled “Trump Revolution: From The Tower to The White House, Understanding Donald J. Trump.

