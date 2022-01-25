Michael Madsen’s Son Hudson Dies by Suspected Suicide at 26

One of actor Michael Madsen’s sons, Hudson Madsen, has died by suspected suicide.

Hudson Madsen’s family confirmed his death in a statement, though did not note a cause. He was 26.

“We are heartbroken and overwhelmed with grief and pain at the loss of Hudson. His memory and light will be remembered by all who knew and loved him. We ask for privacy and respect during this difficult time,” the family said in a statement to Metro in the UK shared Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson for the Honolulu Medical Examiner, Hudson’s death is suspected to be a suicide.

Hudson lived in Hawaii with his wife Carlie. The pair married in 2018 and moved to Hawaii in 2019.

He was an army veteran who served in Afghanistan.

Hudson was Michael Madsen’s oldest of three sons with his wife DeAnna Madsen, whom Michael married in 1996. The actor also has two other sons from a previous marriage and a daughter.

Michael Madsen, 64, is a frequent collaborator of director Quentin Tarantino, starring in films such as “Reservoir Dogs,” “Kill Bill” and “The Hateful Eight.”

A representative for Michael Madsen did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-TALK (8255) is a free, 24/7 confidential service that can provide people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress, or those around them, with support, information and local resources.