Mika Brzezinski crossed swords Thursday morning with Chris Christie over the abortion debate, as the “Morning Joe” co-host and former New Jersey governor accused one another of bad-faith arguing in a testy exchange.

Brzezinski noted that when the Republican presidential hopeful spoke about abortion rights during Wednesday night’s debate, he referenced his own state’s law which allows the procedure in the ninth month of pregnancy.

“You and I disagree on this issue, but the one thing you keep saying is you keep talking about abortion and the [ninth] month, which is allowed in your state,” said Brzezinski.

She then told Christie that ninth-month abortions, unless required for emergency care, just “don’t happen.”

“I just think of all the candidates you’ve been the most honest about Trump and election integrity,” Brzezinski continued. “But in this one respect, I have to call you out because you’re not being honest on the issue.”

“Mika, you’re the one who’s not being honest,” Christie replied. “I did not say there was abortion in the ninth month. What I said was that the law in New Jersey and New York and Illinois and California permits it and you can’t deny that that’s the truth because it is.”

“It doesn’t happen, Chris,” Brzezinski said.

“Don’t call somebody a liar,” Christie shot back.

“I’m not calling you a liar,” Brzezinski said. “It’s not honest.”

“No, no, no Mika,” Christie interrupted.

“Let’s have an honest discussion about the issue,” Brzezinski continued.

“Why don’t you answer my question? Christie replied. “Does the law permit it in those states? Well, that’s all I said. So I don’t understand what your problem is with that.”

“You’re painting a picture about the issue of abortion that is not honest,” Brzezinski said. “This is a health issue. And there are women in extreme situations who need health care, and they should get it.”

Brzezinski continued arguing, “There are not women [going] into doctors’ offices asking for abortions in the ninth month, it doesn’t happen.”

“You can continue to set up that straw man for yourself to knock it down because you’re mischaracterizing what I said,” responded Christie.

“It’s not politics, it’s really personal actually for women,” Brzezinski said. “You’re the one who’s going to lose on this issue if you’re not honest about it.”

“Mika, point out to me where I wasn’t honest,” Christie said. “I think it’s wrong for anybody to be able to take advantage of an abortion in the ninth month of pregnancy. And I think it’s wrong for the law to be there.”

“Don’t mess with me on how women feel about using the nine-month argument on the issue of abortion,” Brzezinski fired back.

Watch the entire exchange in the video above.