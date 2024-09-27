‘Morning Joe’ Mocks $100,000 Watch Trump’s Selling to Fans: ‘Can You Imagine if the Democrats Were Doing Something Like This?’ | Video

“Morning Joe” didn’t hold back when it came to mocking Donald Trump for selling an official $100,000 watch to his supporters.

The pricey timepiece is the latest in a long list of items adorned with Trump’s name, face or both that he’s selling to his base. There have also been digital trading cards, coins, sneakers and more. The watch likely takes the prize for most expensive, though, which earned the jabs from MSNBC’s hosts and guests.

“Can you imagine if the Democrats were doing something like this?” New York Times journalist Elisabeth Bumiller asked the room. “I saw the Trump campaign was going after Kamala Harris’ necklaces and saying how much they were costing. They weren’t $100,000. This is amazing.”

Co-anchor Willie Geist was aghast at the price – and the video of Trump selling his wares.

“It’s getting very expensive to be a supporter of Donald Trump,” Geist said.

Host Joe Scarborough added that this was his favorite presidential merchandising “since Gerald R. Ford sold his own personalized leather football helmet – and of course Michael Dukakis in ’88 with his push lawnmowers that he signed.”

The roundtable eventually tried to dig into why people still voted for Trump, despite moves like this. BBC journalist Katty Kay said there is a significant part of his base that just ignores this stuff.

“I was speaking to some business people this week who are Trump-leaning and they say ‘Yeah, OK, he says all this stuff about the immigrants we don’t like, we don’t like his character, but things were more stable under Trump – the economy was doing better under Trump,’” Kay related. “Whether it’s true or not, those are the people who will turn out and vote for him and that’s why the Harris campaign understandably is right to be careful and cautious about the polls. They know there are a whole bunch of people that are prepared to disregard Donald Trump’s rhetoric, selling watches and saying ‘I’m beautiful.’”

For those still on the fence when it comes to which candidate they’ll be voting for, it’s looking like that decision might need to be made without another debate. Although Harris has agreed to another debate hosted by CNN, Trump continues to refuse the invite.

The closest thing undecided voters might have is dueling town halls. TelivisaUnivision will host Trump’s town hall on Oct. 8 while Harris will have her own on Oct. 10. Vice presidential candidates JD Vance and Tim Walz are set to face off in a debate next week on Tuesday.

Watch the full “Morning Joe” clip in the video above.