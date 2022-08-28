Is the high cost of movie tickets just not in your budget these days? Well, fret no more, as The Cinema Foundation is launching a special one-day event to get moviegoers back in theater seats without it hurting their wallets.

Mark your calendars: Saturday, Sept. 3 is “National Cinema Day,” when more than 3,000 theaters nationwide will offer tickets for no more than $3 for every showing, in every format. Major chains participating include AMC and Regal Cinemas.

“After this summer’s record-breaking return to cinemas, we wanted to do something to celebrate moviegoing,” Jackie Brenneman, Cinema Foundation president, said in a statement. “We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.”

Moviegoers will also be given peeks at upcoming films from A24, Amazon Studios, Disney, Focus Features, Lionsgate, Neon, Paramount, Sony Pictures Classics, Sony, United Artists Releasing, Universal and Warner Bros.

Organizers of National Cinema Day tell AP that this special event is a trial, and, if it successfully encourages moviegoers to again flood the theaters, it could become an annual event on Labor Day weekend, when the box office is traditionally slow.