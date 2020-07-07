Matthew Weiner Has a Mystery Drama in Development at FX

Potential series could mark “Mad Men” creator’s return to cable

| July 7, 2020 @ 10:28 AM Last Updated: July 7, 2020 @ 11:04 AM
Matthew Weiner

Getty Images

“Mad Men” creator Matthew Weiner has a new mystery dramedy series in development at FX.

If the project goes to series, it will be Weiner’s first return to cable since “Mad Men” — unless it goes to FX on Hulu, which is a possibility.

Weiner will serve as writer, director, and executive producer of the potential series, with FX Productions signed on to produce.

“Mad Men” ran on AMC for 7 seasons from 2007 to 2015 and had Weiner as the director, executive producer and showrunner as well.

Weiner is also known for his Amazon series “The Romanoffs,” which premiered in 2018 and shares some cast members with “Mad Men,” including John Slattery and Christina Hendricks.

He was an executive producer on HBO’s “The Sopranos,” which followed mobster Tony Soprano and ran from 1999 to 2007. He was also a writer on CBS’ “Becker,” which followed Ted Danson as Dr. John Becker who ran a small practice in the Bronx. “Becker” ran from 1998 to 2004.

The potential series would join FX's current slate of comedy-drama series that includes the likes of "Better Things," "Atlanta," "Mr. Inbetween" and "Fargo."

Variety was first to report the news of Weiner’s FX project.

