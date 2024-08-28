“No Time to Die” star Naomie Harris said “James Bond” producers don’t tell her about upcoming sequels for the spy franchise because, well, she’s not much of a spy herself.

Her remarks came up while having a conversation with Jess Cagle on his Sirius XM talk series “The Jess Cagle Show,” during which she shared that she has no clue what the future of “James Bond” will be, and for good reason: because she’ll blow its cover.

“I don’t know what’s gonna happen for the next,” Harris said, who added that she missed being part of the “Bond” universe. “I don’t know where they’re going, what direction. I have absolutely no idea and I’m so glad that I don’t have any idea otherwise I’d slip up, so nobody tells me anything.”

Harris, who has starred as the character Eve Moneypenny in three “James Bond” movies, “Skyfall,” “Spectre” and “No Time to Die,” made the comments after Cagle said he was “unsettled” by the fact that he has no information about when the film will make a comeback.

When Julia Cunningham asked Harris if she felt like she was the “weak link” who struggles to maintain the franchise’s secrets, she agreed that she is as she always the “last” to know what’s going on.

“I think they do think I’m the weak link ’cause I’m literally the last person to know any piece of information, which is terrible,” Harris said, adding that since her time working on the films, she’s felt off-course.

“But I will really miss it because as an actress, or an actor, and in this profession, you’re just kind of like a gypsy going around on your own constantly,” Harris continued. “And for the first time, I had a sense of continuity going back to the same place to work with at Pinewood Studios, to work with the same team, and it’s a beautiful feeling to have that. So yeah, feel a bit lost without it to be honest.”