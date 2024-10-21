NATO Hires Andrew Stewart as Chief Communications Officer

The National Association of Theater Owners (NATO) has hired 42West VP Andrew Stewart as its chief communications officer.

Stewart will oversee comms efforts for all of NATO’s major campaigns, including its annual trade show CinemaCon and promoting the efforts by major theater chains to update their auditoriums with $2.2 billion in combined investment. He will report to president and CEO Michael O’Leary.

“We were so impressed with Andrew’s drive and strategic know-how in navigating

today’s ever-evolving media landscape,” O’Leary said. “Andrew will be invaluable to ensuring that exhibition is a part of the on-going conversation about the future of filmed entertainment. Not to mention, it’s clear he has a deep passion for going to the theatre, with a desire to see the business of moviegoing not only succeed, but innovate and grow.”

“For me, storytelling is at the heart of communications, so the opportunity to join a venerable organization such as NATO, to tell their story on behalf of the exhibition community, is nothing short of perfect,” Stewart said. “I couldn’t be more excited to roll up my sleeves and roll back the curtain in telling this next chapter in the theatrical exhibition story.”

After serving as a film reporter and online editor for Variety, Stewart moved into communications at Participant and Imax, working on the publicity campaigns for films like “Wonder” and “RBG” at Participant as well as the Imax releases of blockbusters like “Jurassic World” and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” He then moved to 42West, where he became VP of communications and led the Los Angeles-based team for the company’s Strategic Communications Division.