NBC Trying to Encourage ‘Necessary Changes’ at HFPA After Golden Globes Scandal

On Wednesday, NBC said it is using its “influence” to encourage what it says are “necessary changes” at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association following the scandal over the Golden Globes group’s lack of diversity. However, the network didn’t specific what, if any, steps it would be taking.

“Our perceived silence on this should not be equated with apathy or a lack of concern,” NBCUniversal executive vice president and chief diversity officer Craig Robinson told the Los Angeles Times. “We are taking these issues very seriously, and we also understand our role and the importance of our role in encouraging HFPA to make what we deem to be necessary changes — and we are using that influence.”

“As an organization, we hold ourselves to a high standard of transparency, ethics and creating an inclusive culture,” Robinson said. “It is important that our partners think similarly when it comes to these issues,” he continued.

More to come…