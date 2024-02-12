New ‘Karate Kid’ Movie Sets ‘American Born Chinese’ Star Ben Wang as Lead

After a global search that received thousands of submissions, Sony Pictures has found the next “Karate Kid” in 17-year-old Chinese American actor Ben Wang, the studio announced on Monday. Wang recently starred in the acclaimed Disney+ series “American Born Chinese” alongside Michelle Yeoh.

Wang will star opposite Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio, who will reprise their iconic roles from the original franchise, in the new “Karate Kid” film set for release on Dec. 13, 2024.

Fluent in Mandarin and highly skilled in various martial arts, Wang impressed producers with his screen test showcasing his acting talent and deep connection to the role.

Helming the project is director Jonathan Entwistle, known for his work on Netflix’s acclaimed series “I Am Not Okay With This” and “The End of the F***ing World.” The screenplay comes from Rob Lieber, writer of the popular children’s film “Peter Rabbit.”

Veteran producer Karen Rosenfelt, whose credits include the “Twilight” saga and the “Percy Jackson” films, will produce.

Spanning almost thirty years, the massively popular “Karate Kid” franchise has earned over $618 million at the global box office. Its hit spinoff series “Cobra Kai has introduced the property to a new generation and earned an Emmy nomination in the process.

