NewsNation Signs Dan Abrams to New Multiyear Deal 

Dan Abrams has been re-signed to NewsNation in a new multiyear deal where he will continue to anchor his primetime program “Dan Abrams Live.”

Abrams is coming up on the two-year anniversary of his primetime NewsNation show, which often features lawmakers and law enforcement experts. “Dan Abrams Live” has more than doubled its primetime viewership since joining the network in 2021, according to Nielsen.

President of Nexstar Networks Sean Compton said in a statement: “Dan is a veteran and master journalist whose passion for media and law and crime has made him one of the most unrivaled in the industry. We are pleased that he will remain at NewsNation as we continue to build a premier cable news network with a distinct mission of fair and unbiased news reporting.”

In a statement, Abrams said “Continuing my show with NewsNation is particularly exciting because over the last two years this has been one of those rare professional experiences where everything has been as promised. Every story we cover, every angle I take, comes from my team and me and that makes it fun, challenging, and fulfilling. Dan Abrams Live will continue to build on our resonating mission with politically sensible takes on the stories of the day.”

Abrams is the CEO and founder of Abrams Media, which houses multiple websites including Mediaite.com, the Law&Crime Network, and more. The NewsNation host also serves as the chief legal affairs analyst for ABC News, host of SiriusXM Radio’s “The Dan Abrams Show: Where Politics Meets the Law,” and host and executive producer of “On Patrol: Live on Reelz.”

Before joining NewsNation, Abrams was the chief legal correspondent for NBC News and host of MSNBC’s “The Abrams Report.”