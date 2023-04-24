Cable news network NewsNation will expand to a 24-hour schedule from Monday through Friday, the cable network announced Monday.

Alongside the 24-hour news offerings, which began Monday, April 24, the network will also launch “NewsNation Now,” a live four-hour weekday programming block airing from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET.

After a rotation of journalists anchor the 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET timeslot, Nichole Berlie is slated to host the 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET slot. Weekend anchor Natasha Zouves, chief Washington correspondent Blake Burman and correspondents Markie Martin, Keleigh Beeson, and Brooke Shafer are set to guest anchors until a permanent anchor is named.

“I couldn’t be more proud of what we have accomplished in just a little over two and half years,” President of Nexstar Networks Sean Compton said. “NewsNation’s growth has been fueled by exceptional talent with stellar reputations for high-quality journalism, and by viewers hungry for unbiased news reporting. Becoming a 24-hour news network Monday through Friday positions us well to keep growing our audience by providing them with consistently meaningful news coverage.”

Earlier this month, the network launched “Elizabeth Vargas Reports,” which airs weeknights at 6 p.m. ET, which is headed by veteran journalist Vargas.

“From the start, our mission has been to inform and enlighten our viewers with balanced news programming and we will continue to do so with this added block,” President of News at NewsNation Michael Corn said. “Over time, we’ve built trust with our audience and with this expansion, I think we can capitalize on the swiftly evolving broadcast news landscape. Viewer trust is at the center of everything we do, and viewer demand for this expanded block is strong.”