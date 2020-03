‘Carpool Karaoke': James Corden Puts Pigeons All Over Niall Horan to Cure His Intense Pigeon Phobia (Video)

Niall Horan is deathly afraid of pigeons and now, thanks to his good friend James Corden, he’s even more afraid.

On Thursday, “Late Late Show,” the former One Direction member was the latest guest to join Corden for his “Carpool Karaoke” segment, during which the late-night host forced Horan to confront his pigeon phobia by covering the poor guy in three pigeons.

As one might imagine, this did not help cure him in any way. Actually, it made things worse, since James decided to walk away and leave Niall alone with the pigeons, as the singer cried out “I swear, this has actually made my phobia worse.”

“This is the worst day of my life, all thanks to James Corden,” he said, after one actually pooped on him.

Horan explained his fear earlier in the “Carpool Karaoke” segment, before Corden covered him in pigeons.

“I think they’re horrible,” he said. “I don’t like the fact that they’re not scared of us until you get really close to them. People have to like run at a flock of pigeons and ‘rawr!’ to make them move.”

OK, the rest of Horan and Corden’s carpooling session was much chiller, as they sang tracks off the singer’s new album, “Heartbreak Weather,” and talked about his days with 1D.

Watch the “Carpool Karaoke” above.