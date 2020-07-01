Nicole Curtis Gets New ‘Rehab Addict’ Series at HGTV

Nicole Curtis is in “Rehab” once again. The “Rehab Addict” host will star in new spinoff “Rehab Addict Rescue,” which has a six-episode order from HGTV.

The original “Rehab Addict” ran 113 episodes over the course of eight season from 2010-2018.

In her new series, cameras will follow Nicole as she travels the country to mentor families who are overwhelmed by their own daunting historic home renovations, per HGTV. Each episode will spotlight Nicole and her team as they work alongside clients to overhaul spaces that don’t meet their modern-day needs — creating updated, functional dream homes that retain the properties’ history and charm.

“Rehab Addict Rescue” is slated to premiere in early 2021.

“Nicole is a proven talent whose personal passion for older homes and renovation expertise have inspired millions of rehab enthusiasts who, like her, embrace the unique challenges and opportunities that come with renovating a classic, vintage home,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “If you’re in over your head on a home restoration project, it’s time for ‘Rehab Addict Rescue.'”

The original “Rehab Addict” saw Curtis rebuilding neighborhoods in Detroit and Minneapolis. The show aired n DIY Network and HGTV. Curtis is a self-taught home rehabber, real estate expert and designer.

