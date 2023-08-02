‘Ninja Turtles’ Could Thrive at Box Office Despite ‘Barbenheimer’ Bonanza

With strong reviews and no animated competition for months, Paramount expects a big start to its fledgling animation division

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" (Credit: Paramount Pictures)

If there’s any late summer film that might be able to find a foothold at the box office amidst the “Barbenheimer” phenomenon, it’s “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” a film that marks the beginning of a greater investment in theatrical animation for Paramount Pictures.

Made on a reported $70 million budget and with Seth Rogen attached as a writer-producer, “Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” marks the start of a new incarnation of the quartet of pizza-loving reptile warriors who have been reinvented in various films, comics and TV series since Peter Laird and Kevin Eastman first imagined them for a 1984 one-off comic spoofing Marvel heroes like Daredevil and the X-Men.

