OWN’s “Ready to Love” will celebrate 100 episodes with a retrospective special, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

The one-hour special, which premieres Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on OWN, will look back at the dating show that has connected Black singles looking for love for over seven seasons across Atlanta, Houston, DC and Miami, the current season’s home.

Highlighting the series’ best moments throughout its 100 episodes, the presentation will delve into the show’s most memorable love triangles, the drama queens and kings who stole the show, romantic moments of connection and the surprise proposal that brought a previous couple onto the show.

Past participants and fans will make an appearance on the special, alongside a surprise visit by the show’s creator and executive producer Will Packer and an appearance by Oprah Winfrey.

“When I first shared with Oprah the idea for a Black dating show for serious adults looking for a special romantic connection, we agreed ‘Ready to Love’ was the right show,” Packer told TheWrap. “After 7 seasons and 100 episodes, it’s incredible to think Ready to Love is going stronger than ever! I’m so thankful to everyone who has embraced our show.”

Hosted by Tommy Miles, the show challenges singles to date and eliminate their least favorite prospects to determine who amongst the group is ready to make a genuine connection. Since its premiere, four couples from “Ready to Love” are still together, including Joi and Clifton, who are taking their relation to new heights on “Love & Marriage: DC.”

In addition to growing the show’s average viewership last year across all key demos, “Ready to Love” is Friday night’s top ranked original cable series among African-American women over 18 in 2022 to date.

The dating series is executive produced by Will Packer and Will Packer Media, as well as Jeff Spangler and Rob LaPlante of Lighthearted Entertainment alongside Anthony Sylvester and Angela Fitts, who executive produce for Lighthearted Entertainment.