PBS has announced a new programming slate consisting of two new series, two documentaries, a children’s special and a new Prime Video channel, all set to roll out between Fall 2020 and Winter 2021.
The network released the plans during its virtual press tour in lieu of this summer’s Television Critics Association press tour, which was canceled due to the coronavirus.
On August 4, PBS will launch a new Prime Video channel called PBS Documentaries, which will include a library of programs including the entire Ken Burns collections and films from “Nova,” “Frontline,” “American Masters,” “Nature, “American Experience,” “Independent Lens,” “POV” and other independent producers.
PBS also announced two new series, including “Tell Me More With Kelly Corrigan,” an interview program featuring the New York Times bestselling author, and “The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song,” a two-part documentary series from PBS and WETA hosted by Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. featuring interviews with Oprah Winfrey, John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Bishop Michael Curry, Cornel West, Pastor Shirley Caesar, Rev. Al Sharpton, Yolanda Adams, Rev. William Barber II, BeBe Winans, Bishop Vashti McKenzie and more.
The first episode of Corrigan’s series premieres Monday, October 5, 2020, at 9 p.m. ET on PBS stations nationwide (check local listings). “The Black Church” airs on Feb. 16 and 23 at 9 p.m. ET.
Two new documentaries will also come from the network, including “How It Feels To Be Free,” a new “American Masters” documentary about trailblazing Black female entertainers Lena Horne, Abbey Lincoln, Diahann Carroll, Nina Simone, Cicely Tyson and Pam Grier produced by Alicia Keys and premiering in Winter 2021, and “Mr. Soul!,” a documentary about America’s first Black variety show set to premiere during the upcoming season of PBS’ Independent Lens series.
Lastly, PBS announced a new kids’ special called “PBS Kids Talk About: Race and Racism,” set to debut on Oct. 9.
Below are the network’s descriptions of each program.
“Tell Me More With Kelly Corrigan”
“Corrigan will conduct candid conversations with influential leaders in their fields, including acclaimed public interest lawyer Bryan Stevenson. In each one-hour episode, Corrigan will explore her guests’ universal humanity and passions. Throughout the series, the audience will learn revealing insights that will place her guests in a new light. The conversations with Corrigan and her guests will reveal the experiences we all have in common and how we can use those experiences to make a difference. Featured guests profiled in the series will be announced this fall.”
“The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song”
“This moving four-hour, two-part series from executive producer, host and writer Henry Louis Gates, Jr., the Alphonse Fletcher University Professor at Harvard University and director of the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research, traces the 400-year-old story of the Black church in America, all the way down to its bedrock role as the site of African American survival and grace, organizing and resilience, thriving and testifying, autonomy and freedom, solidarity and speaking truth to power. The documentary reveals how Black people have worshipped and, through their spiritual journeys, improvised ways to bring their faith traditions from Africa to the New World, while translating them into a form of Christianity that was not only truly their own, but a redemptive force for a nation whose original sin was found in their ancestors’ enslavement across the Middle Passage.”
“How It Feels to Be Free”
“PBS and THIRTEEN announced American Masters: How It Feels To Be Free, an upcoming documentary that tells the inspiring story of how six iconic African American female entertainers – Lena Horne, Abbey Lincoln, Nina Simone, Diahann Carroll, Cicely Tyson and Pam Grier – challenged an entertainment industry deeply complicit in perpetuating racist stereotypes, and transformed themselves and their audiences in the process. The film, which is slated to premiere in early 2021 on PBS and on documentary Channel in Canada, features interviews and archival performances with all six women, as well as original conversations with contemporary artists influenced by them, including Alicia Keys, an executive producer on the project, Halle Berry, Lena Waithe, Meagan Good, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Samuel L. Jackson and other luminaries, as well as family members, including Horne’s daughter Gail Lumet Buckley.”
“Mr. Soul!”
“In 1968, America’s first Black variety show, SOUL!, helmed by producer and eventual host Ellis Haizlip, premiered on public television. The pioneering series ran for six years, cementing itself as not only a vehicle to celebrate Black artistry, community and culture but also as a platform for political expression and a powerful force in the fight for social justice. In Mr. SOUL!, award-winning filmmaker Melissa Haizlip–the niece of Ellis–portrays in exquisite detail a revolutionary time in American culture and entertainment through vibrant archival footage and interviews with numerous Black luminaires who appeared on SOUL!, or were impacted by it. Premieres in Winter 2021.”
“PBS Kids Talk About: Race and Racism”
“The half-hour program will feature authentic conversations between real children and their parents, and will include content from PBS KIDS series DANIEL TIGER’S NEIGHBORHOOD, ARTHUR and XAVIER RIDDLE AND THE SECRET MUSEUM. The show will feature kids and their parents talking about race and racial justice-related topics in an age-appropriate way, such as noticing differences in race, understanding what racism can look like, and embracing the role we all have to play in standing up for ourselves and each other — offering viewers ideas to build on as they continue these important conversations at home.”
All 16 EGOT Winners, From Audrey Hepburn to Alan Menken (Photos)
Richard Rodgers, composer (1902-1979) Emmy: Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composed, "Winston Churchill: The Valiant Years" (1962) Grammy: Best Show Album, "The Sound of Music" (1960); Best Original Cast Show Album, "No Strings" (1962) Oscar: Best Song, "It Might As Well Be Spring" from "State Fair" (1945) Tony: three for "South Pacific" (1950); one each for "The King and I" (1952), "The Sound of Music" (1960) and "No Strings" (1962)
Helen Hayes, actress (1900 - 1993) Emmy: Best Actress, "Schlitz Playhouse of Stars: Not a Chance" (1953) Grammy: Best Spoken Word Recording, "Great American Documents" (1977) Oscar: Best Actress, "The Sin of Madelon Claudet (1932); Best Supporting Actress, "Airport" (1970) Tony: Best Actress in a Drama, "Happy Birthday" (1947); Best Actress in a Drama, "Time Remembered" (1958)
Rita Moreno, actress (1931 -) Emmy: Supporting Actress, Variety or Music, "The Muppet Show" (1977); Lead Actress for Single Appearance in a Comedy or Drama, "The Rockford Files" (1978) Grammy: Best Recording for Children, "The Electric Compan" (1972) Oscar: Best Supporting Actress, "West Side Story" (1961) Tony: Best Supporting Actress in a Play, "The Ritz" (1975)
Getty Images
John Gielgud, actor (1904 - 2000) Emmy: Best Actor in a Miniseries or Special, "Summer's Lease (1991) Grammy: Best Spoken World Album, "Ages of Man" (1979) Oscar: Best Supporting Actor, "Arthur" (1981) Tony: Outstanding Foreign Company, "The Importance of Being Earnest" (1948); Best Director of a Drama, "Big Fish, Little Fish" (1961)
Getty Images
Audrey Hepburn, actress (1929 - 1993) Emmy: Best Individual Achievement, Informational Programming, "Gardens of the World With Audrey Hepburn" (1993) Grammy: Best Spoken Word Album for Children, "Audrey Hepburn's Enchanted Tales" (1994) Oscar: Best Actress, "Roman Holiday" (1953) Tony: Best Actress in a Drama, "Ondine" (1954)
Marvin Hamlisch, composer (1944–2012) Emmy: Four awards, two for work on "Barbra: The Concert" (1995) and one each for "AFI's 100 Years... 100 Movies" (1999) and "Timeless: Live in Concert" (2001) Grammy: Four awards in 1974, including Best New Artist, Song of the Year ("The Way We Were"), Best Album of the Original Score ("The Way We Were") and Best Pop Instrumental Performance ("The Entertainer") Oscar: Best Original Dramatic Score and Best Song, "The Way We Were" (1973) and Best Adapted Score, "The Sting" (1973) Tony: Best Musical Score, "A Chorus Line" (1976)
Getty Images
Jonathan Tunick, music director and composer (1938 - ) Emmy: Music Direction, "Night of 100 Stars" (1982) Grammy: Best Instrumental Arrangement Accompanying Vocals, Cleo Laine's "No One Is Alone" (1988) Oscar: Best Adapted Score, "A Little Night Music" (1977) Tony: Best Orchestrations, "Titanic" (1977)
Getty Images
Mel Brooks, performer, writer and director (1926 - ) Emmy: Best Writing in Variety, "The Sid Caesar, Imogene Coca, Carl Reiner, Howard Morris Special" (1967); three awards for Best Guest Actor in a Comedy, "Mad About You" (1997-99) Grammy: Best Spoken Comedy Album, "The 2000 Year Old Man in the Year 2000" (1998); Best Long-Form Music Video, "Recording 'The Producers'" (2002); Best Musical Show Album, "The Producers" (2002) Oscar: Best Original Screenplay, "The Producers" (1968) Tony: Best Musical, Original Score and Book of a Musical, "The Producers" (2001)
Getty Images
Mike Nichols, performer, director and producer (1931 - 2014) Emmy: Best Director of Miniseries, Movie or Special, "Wit" (2001); Best Made for Television Movie, "Wit" (2001); Best Directing of Miniseries, Movie or Special, "Angels in America" (2004); Best Miniseries, "Angels in America" (2004) Grammy: Best Comedy Performance, "An Evening With Mike Nichols and Elaine May" (1961) Oscar: Best Director, "The Graduate" (1967) Tony: Best Director of a Play, "Barefoot in the Park" (1964), "Luv" and "The Odd Couple" (1965), "Plaza Suite" (1968), "The Prisoner of Second Avenue" (1972), "The Real Thing" (1984), "Death of a Salesman" (2012); Best Musical, "Annie" (1977); Best Play, "The Real Thing" (1984); Best Director of a Musical, "Monty Python's Spamalot" (2005)
Getty Images
Whoopi Goldberg, performer and producer (1955 - ) Emmy: Best Special Class Special, "Beyond Tara: The Extraordinary Life of Hattie McDaniel" (2002); Best Talk Show Host, "The View" (2009) Grammy: Best Comedy Recording, "Whoopi Goldberg: Original Broadway Show Recording" (1985) Oscar: Best Supporting Actress, "Ghost" (1990) Tony: Best Musical (producing), "Thoroughly Modern Millie" (2002)
Getty Images
Scott Rudin, producer (1958 - ) Emmy: Best Children's Program, "He Makes Me Feel Like Dancin'" (1984) Grammy: Best Musical Theater Album, "The Book of Mormon" (2012) Oscar: Best Picture, "No Country for Old Men" (2007) Tony: 12 awards, for producing musicals "Passion" (1994) and "The Book of Mormon" (2012) and the plays "Copenhagen" (2000), "Doubt" (2005), "The History Boys" (2006), "God of Carnage" (2009), "Fences" (2010), "Death of a Salesman" (2012), "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" (2015), "Skylight" (2015), "The Humans" (2016) and "A View From the Bridge" (2016)
Getty Images
Robert Lopez, composer (1975 - ) Emmy: Best Music Direction and Composition, "Wonder Pets" (2008, 2010) Grammy: Best Musical Theater Album, "The Book of Mormon" (2012); Best Compilation Soundtrack, "Frozen" (2015), Best Song for Visual Media, "Let It Go" from "Frozen" (2015) Oscar: Best Original Song, "Let It Go" from "Frozen" (2014) Tony: Best Score, "Avenue Q" (2004); Best Score and Best Book of a Musical, "The Book of Mormon" (2011)
Getty Images
John Legend, songwriter and producer (1978-)
Emmy: Outstanding Live Variety Special, "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert"
Grammy: Best New Artist (2005); Best R&B Album, "Get Lifted" (2005); Best R&B Vocal, "Ordinary People" (2005); Best Male R&B Vocal, "Heaven" (2006); Best R&B Duo or Group, "Family Affair" (2006); Best R&B Vocal or Group, "Stay With Me by the Sea" (2008); Best R&B Album, "Wake Up!" (2010); Best R&B Song, "Shine" (2010); Best R&B Vocal, "Hang On in There" (2010); Best Song Written for Visual Medium, "Glory" (2015)
Oscar: Best Original Song, "Glory" from "Selma (2014)
Tony: Producer of Best Play Revival, "August Wilson's Jitney" (2017)
Andrew Lloyd Webber, composer and producer (1948-)
Emmy: Outstanding Live Variety Special, "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert"
Grammy: Best Cast Album, "Evita" (1980); Best Cast Album, "Cats" (1983); Best Contemporary Composition, "Lloyd Webber: Requiem" (1985)
Oscar: Best Original Song, "You Must Love Me" from "Evita" (1996)
Tony: Best Score, "Evita" (1980); Best Score, "Cats" (1983); Best Score, "Sunset Boulevard" (1995)
Tim Rice, lyricist and producer (1944-)
Emmy: Outstanding Live Variety Special, "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert"
Grammy: Best Cast Album, "Evita" (1980); Song of the Year and Song for Film or TV, "A Whole New World" (1993); Best Album for Children, "Aladdin" (1993); Best Cast Album, "Aida" (2000)
Oscar: Best Original Song, "A Whole New World" from "Aladdin" (1992); "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" from "The Lion King" (1994); "You Must Love Me" from "Evita" (1996)
Tony: Best Book and Best Score, "Evita" (1980); Best Score, "Aida" (2000)
Getty Images
Alan Menken, composer (1949-)
Emmy: Original Song in a Children’s, Young Adult or Animated Program, “Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventures.”
Grammy: Best Recording for Children and Song for TV or Film, "The Little Mermaid" (1990); Best Recording for Children, Song for TV or Film, Instrumental for TV or Film, "Beauty and the Beast" (1992); Song of the Year, "A Whole New World," Best Recording for Children, Song for TV or Film, Instrumental for TV or Film, "Aladdin" (1993); Best Song for TV or Film, "Colors of the Wind" (1995); Best Song for Visual Medium, "I See the Light" (2011)
Oscar: Best Score and Song, "The Little Mermaid" (1989); Best Score and Song, "Beauty and the Beast" (1991); Best Score and Song, "Aladdin" (1992); Best Score and Song, "Pocahontas" (1995)
Tony: Best Score, "Newsies" (2012)
Getty images
1 of 17
Only a few entertainers have earned competitive Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards