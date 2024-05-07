How to Watch the Planet of the Apes Movies in Order

It wouldn’t be a long-running franchise if it didn’t have a needlessly complex timeline of films. With over 50 years of movies to account for, the “Planet of the Apes” films are particularly convoluted – there’s the original series, a floating reboot and a prequel series about to receive it’s fourth entry with “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.”

It all tells the story of Earth’s transformation into a society in which apes evolve into the dominant species and humans are rendered mute. Traditionally, this is a franchise of its time — the 1970s films tackled issues relating to the civil rights movement, for instance whereas 2014’s “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” is about gun control. Taken as a whole, it’s a wildly compelling series of 10 films.

Consider this your complete guide to watching all the “Planet of the Apes” movies in order.

Planet of the Apes Movies in Chronological Order

“Conquest of the Planet of the Apes” (20th Century Fox)

If you need to stick to a strict timeline when appreciating a story that sprawls almost 60 years of movies then this is your roadmap.

Here are all the “Planet of the Apes” movies in timeline order:

“Rise of the Planet of the Apes”

“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”

“War for the Planet of the Apes”

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”

“Planet of the Apes” (1968)

“Beneath the Planet of the Apes”

“Escape from the Planet of the Apes”

“Conquest of the Planet of the Apes”

“Battle for the Planet of the Apes”

When it comes to Tim Burton’s 2001 remake “Planet of the Apes,” it doesn’t necessarily fall anywhere in the timeline as it’s a redo of the 1968 film and never got its own in-universe sequel. You can watch it whenever you like – though don’t take that as a recommendation.

Planet of the Apes Movies in Release Order

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” (20th Century Studios)

If you want to watch the visuals and moviemaking magic improve over time then you’ll want to follow this order.

Here are the “Planet of the Apes” movies in release order:

“Planet of the Apes” (1968)

“Beneath the Planet of the Apes” (1970)

“Escape From the Planet of the Apes” (1971)

“Conquest of the Planet of the Apes” (1972)

“Battle for the Planet of the Apes” (1973)

“Planet of the Apes” (2001)

“Rise of the Planet of the Apes” (2011)

“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” (2014)

“War for the Planet of the Apes” (2017)

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” (2024)

Original Planet of the Apes Movies In Order

If you want to stick exclusively to the classics and just a rewatch of the original “Planet of the Apes” films in order, then this is your plan.

Here is the watch order for the original “Planet of the Apes” movies:

“Planet of the Apes” (1968)

“Beneath the Planet of the Apes” (1970)

“Escape From the Planet of the Apes” (1971)

“Conquest of the Planet of the Apes” (1972)

“Battle for the Planet of the Apes” (1973)

Where to Stream the Planet of the Apes Movies

The entire “Planet of the Apes” franchise is currently available for streaming on Hulu. All nine previously released films are ready to be binged and get you caught up for the release of “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” in theaters May 10.