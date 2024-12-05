Kathryn Hahn, Dakota and Elle Fanning, Stacey Abrams and More Attend Power Women Summit 2024 | Photos

TheWrap’s annual Power Women Summit event kicked off in Los Angeles on Tuesday where everyone from Kathryn Hahn to Stacey Abrams to Ariana Madix to the Fanning sisters gathered for a day of insight, inspiration and community as hundreds of influential women across entertainment and media convened at The Maybourne.
Check out photos from the scene below.
Laura Dern attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.
Laura Dern and producing partner Jayme Lemons attend the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.
Stacey Abrmas, CEO Sage Works Production and Senior Advisor for Rewiring America, attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.
Judith Light attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.
June Squibb attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.
Elle Fanning and Dakota Fanning attend the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.
Elle Fanning attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.
Dakota Fanning attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.
Elle Fanning, Lewellen Pictures co-founder and producer Brittany Kahan Ward, Dakota Fanning and Sharon Waxman, founder and editor-in-chief of TheWrap, attend the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.
Elle Fanning, Brittany Kahan Ward and Dakota Fanning attend the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.
Kathryn Hahn attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.
Grammy Award-winning songwriter Diane Warren attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.
Producer Amy Pascal attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.
Sharon Waxman and Amy Pascal attend the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.
Showrunner, writer, director and producer Issa Lopez attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.
Grammy Award-winning songwriter Tiffany Red and Ty Stiklorius, founder and CEO of Friends at Work, attend the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.
Carolina Garcia Jayaram, CEO of The Elevate Prize Foundation, and Madeline Di Nonno, president and CEO of the Geena Davis Foundation, attend the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.
Producer Lucy Fisher attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.
Producer Brittani Nichols attend the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.
Producer Samantha Quan attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.
Ariana Madix attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.
Shira Lazar, CEO and founder of What’s Trending and #Creators4MentalHealth, attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.
Kali Reis attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.
American astronaut Kellie Gerardi attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.
Actress Jessica Sherr attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.
Influencer Nneoma Okorie attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.
Producer Nina Jacobson attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.
Celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.
Ivy Kagan Bierman, chair of Entertainment Labor at Loeb & Loeb, attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.
Model and activist Lauren Wasser attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.
Influencer Drea Okeke attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.
Playwright and screenwriter Winnie Holzman attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.
Alicin Reidy Williamson, Chief Diversity and Culture Officer at Yahoo!, attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.
YouTuber and make-up artist Jackie Aina attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.
Make-up artist Gabrielle Pascua attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.
Artist Sophia Ani Bobadilla attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.
Creative producer Grace Merriman attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.
Meghan Grimm, CEO of Clyde Staffing Agency, and producer Katie Baillane attend the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.
Policy expert and strategist Vicki Shabo attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.
Producer Shayna Weber attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.
Comedian Mona Shaikh attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.
Tyler Chou, CEO and founder of Tyler Chou Law for Creators, attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.
Screenwriter Ilana Pena attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.
Kim Larson, YouTube’s Global Managing Director and Head of Creators, attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.
Influencer Charly Jordan attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.
Artist Maya Soufi attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.
Actress Amy Aquino attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.
Producer Syrinthia Studer attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.
Actress Katie Baker attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.
Janine Jones-Clark, EVP of Inclusion – Talent & Content for NBCUniversal’s Global Talent Development & Inclusion, attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.
Producer Beatrice Fakhrian attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.
Screenwriter Linda Yvette Chavez attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.
Sharon Waxman, founder and editor-in-chief of TheWrap, speaks onstage during the 2024 Power Women Summit’s opening remarks.
Sharon Waxman speaks onstage during the 2024 Power Women Summit’s opening remarks.
Poet Yazmin Monet Watkins performs an original poem onstage at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.
Audiences are filled with anticipation as speakers prepare to take the stage at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.
Guests warmly greet one another at the registration table during TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.
Capturing some good memories during TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.
Guests grab breakfast before the panels begin!
Guests participate in TheWrap’s Seeds of Aspiration Manifestation Board during the Power Women Summit 2024.
Guest participates in the Seeds of Aspiration Manifestation Board during TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.
Olympic champion Jordan Chiles speaks onstage during the Keynote Address at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.
Laura Dern speaks onstage during the Power Women Summit 2024’s first Spotlight Conversation with Stacey Abrams.
Stacey Abrams speaks onstage during TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.
Laura Dern and Stacey Abrams speak onstage during the Power Women Summit 2024’s first Spotlight Conversation.
Sharon Waxman speaks with Dakota and Elle Fanning and producing partner Brittany Kahan Ward during the summit’s second Spotlight Conversation.
Dakota Fanning, Elle Fanning and Brittany Kahan Ward speak during the day’s second Spotlight Conversation.
Elle Fanning speaks onstage at Power Women Summit 2024.
Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning speak during the second Spotlight Conversation.
Dakota and Elle Fanning, Sharon Waxman and producer Amy Pascal inside the Green Room, presented by South Coast Plaza.
Dakota Fanning shows off her profile in TheWrapBook.
Guest with her brand new Power Women Summit tote.
Stylist and Lalaluxe founder Nicole Pollard Bayme, stylist and brand strategist Micaela Erlanger and fashion historian and author Dr. Kimberly Chrisman-Campbell speak onstage during “Her Wardrobe, Her Power: The Psychology of Fashion, Confidence & Success,” presented by South Coast Plaza.
Micaela Erlanger speaks during “Her Wardrobe, Her Power: The Psychology of Fashion, Confidence & Success,” presented by South Coast Plaza.
Lauren Wasser and stylist Katie Bofshever speak onstage during “Her Wardrobe, Her Power: The Psychology of Fashion, Confidence & Success,” presented by South Coast Plaza.
Kate Bofshever speaks onstage during “Her Wardrobe, Her Power: The Psychology of Fashion, Confidence & Success,” presented by South Coast Plaza.
Stylist, journalist and producer Joe Zee speaks onstage during “Her Wardrobe, Her Power: The Psychology of Fashion, Confidence & Success,” presented by South Coast Plaza.
Guests enjoy artworks on display during TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.
Ty Stiklorius and Tiffany Red speak onstage during “Amplifying Change: Women, Power & Accountability in the Music Industry.”
Tiffany Red speaks onstage during “Amplifying Change: Women, Power & Accountability in the Music Industry.”
Ty Stiklorius speaks onstage during “Amplifying Change: Women, Power & Accountability in the Music Industry.”
Actresses Kathryn Hahn, Kali Reis, Judith Light and June Squibb speak onstage during TheWrap’s Actress Roundtable.
Kathryn Hahn speaks onstage during TheWrap’s Actress Roundtable.
Kali Reis speaks onstage during TheWrap’s Actress Roundtable.
June Squibb speaks onstage during TheWrap’s Actress Roundtable.
Ivy Kagan Bierman; Thai Randolph, board member and interim CEO of Rock the Bells; Jen Sargent, CEO of Wondery; and Chief Diversity & Cultural Officer at Yahoo! Alicin Reidy Williamson speak onstage during “What It Takes to Innovate: Insights From Female Leaders,” presented by Loeb & Loeb.
Jen Sargent and Alicin Reidy Williamson speak onstage during “What It Takes to Innovate: Insights From Female Leaders,” presented by Loeb & Loeb.
Creator and host Drea Okeke, FORVR co-founder Jackie Aina, astronaut Kellie Gerardi and CEO of What’s Trending Shira Lazar speak onstage during “Her Influence: Building Your Brand.”
Jackie Aina speaks onstage during “Her Influence: Building Your Brand.”
Shira Lazar speaks onstage during “Her Influence: Building Your Brand.”
Kellie Gerardi speaks onstage during “Her Influence: Building Your Brand.”
Jordan Chiles and Stacey Abrams inside TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024 Green Room, presented by South Coast Plaza.
Jordan Chiles and Stacey Abrams inside TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024 Green Room, presented by South Coast Plaza.
June Squibb and Judith Light inside TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024 Green Room, presented by South Coast Plaza.
Kathryn Hahn, June Squibb and Judith Light inside TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024 Green Room, presented by South Coast Plaza.
Kathryn Hahn, June Squibb and Judith Light inside TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024 Green Room, presented by South Coast Plaza.
Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning inside TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024 Green Room, presented by South Coast Plaza.
Shira Lazar, Drea Okeke, Jackie Aina and Kellie Gerardi inside TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024 Green Room, presented by South Coast Plaza.
Ty Stiklorius, Tiffany Red, Sharon Waxman, producer Syrinthia Studer and activist Pandora Thomas inside TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024 Green Room, presented by South Coast Plaza.
Ty Stiklorius inside TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024 Green Room, presented by South Coast Plaza.
Producer Syrinthia Studer inside TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024 Green Room, presented by South Coast Plaza.
Joe Zee inside TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024 Green Room, presented by South Coast Plaza.
Nicole Pollard Bayme inside TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024 Green Room, presented by South Coast Plaza.
Lauren Wasser inside TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024 Green Room, presented by South Coast Plaza.
Micaela Erlanger inside TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024 Green Room, presented by South Coast Plaza.
Whalar president and moderator Jo Cronk, YouTube creator and host Michelle Khare and YouTube’s Global Managing Director & Head of Creators Kim Larson speak onstage during “Her Platform, Her Rules: Execs Leading the Creator Revolution,” presented by Whalar.
Kim Larson speaks onstage during “Her Platform, Her Rules: Execs Leading the Creator Revolution,” presented by Whalar.
Producer Suwannee Samrankai attends “Her Platform, Her Rules: Execs Leading the Creator Revolution,” presented by Whalar.
Panelists take audience questions at “Her Platform, Her Rules: Execs Leading the Creator Revolution,” presented by Whalar.
TheWrap reporter and moderator Andi Ortiz, Ariana Madix, producer Lucy Fisher, screenwriter Winnie Holzman and producer Nina Jacobson pose before Power Women Summit 2024’s “Art of Adaptation, Books, Broadway, Blockbusters & Beyond” panel.
Ariana Madix, Lucy Fisher, Nina Jacobson, Winnie Holzman and Andi Ortiz speak during “Art of Adaptation, Books, Broadway, Blockbusters & Beyond.”
Nasim Cambron, Lionsgate EVP of World Wide Publicity, Motion Picture Group, and Amanda Kozłowski, Lionsgate Chief of Staff, Motion Picture Group, speak onstage at “The Women of Lionsgate: Generating Gen Z Buzz,” presented by Lionsgate.
Jenefer Brown, EVP and Head of Global Products & Experiences at Lionsgate, speaks onstage at “The Women of Lionsgate: Generating Gen Z Buzz,” presented by Lionsgate.
Geena Davis Institute president and CEO Madeline Di Nonno, EVP of Filmmaker & Content Strategies at Universal Filmed Entertainment Group Janine Jones-Clark and President of Paramount Animation & Nickelodeon Animation Ramsey Naito speak onstage during “Charting Progress in Film Diversity,” presented by the Geena Davis Institute.
Madeline Di Nonno speaks onstage during “Charting Progress in Film Diversity,” presented by the Geena Davis Institute.
Dr. Meredith Conroy speaks onstage during “Charting Progress in Film Diversity,” presented by the Geena Davis Institute.
Amanda Kozłowski speaks onstage during “The Women of Lionsgate: Generating Gen Z Buzz,” presented by Lionsgate.
Lauren Greenfield, director and EP of “Social Studies,” and Sharon Waxman, speak onstage during “Growing Up Online: Social Media’s Influence on the Next Generation of Women.”
“Social Studies” subjects Jonathan Gelfond and Cooper Klein speak onstage during “Growing Up Online: Social Media’s Influence on the Next Generation of Women.”
Ariana Madix and Lucy Fisher speak onstage during “Art of Adaptation: Books, Broadway, Blockbusters & Beyond.”
Showrunner, writer, producer and director Illana Pena speaks onstage during the “TV Show Design Lab: Craft Your Own Episode,” presented by International Screenwriter Association (ISA).
Nicole Jefferson Asher, writer and producer, speaks onstage during “Reproductive & Caregiving Justice: On Screen and Behind the Camera,” presented by Women in Film (WIF).
Producers Susan Sprung, Samantha Quan, Amy Pascal, Issa López and Brittani Nichols speak onstage during TheWrap’s Producers Roundtable.
Samantha Quan, Amy Pascal, Issa López and Brittani Nichols speak onstage during TheWrap’s Producers Roundtable.
Brittani Nichols speaks onstage during TheWrap’s Producers Roundtable.
Samantha Quan speaks onstage during TheWrap’s Producers Roundtable.
Sharon Waxman, Amy Pascal and Nina Jacobson attend Power Women Summit 2024.
Grammy Award-winning artist Diane Warren and country singer Reyna Roberts perform onstage at Power Women Summit 2024.
Reyna Roberts performs onstage at Power Women Summit 2024.
Audience reactions during the Power Women Summit 2024.
Kellie Gerardi with a custom monogram bag at Power Women Summit 2024.
Sharon Waxman, TheWrap’s Chief Revenue Officer Lynne Segall and Jen Sargent attend Power Women Summit 2024’s after party.
Jen Sargent and Sharon Waxman attend Power Women Summit 2024’s after party.
Jen Sargent, Kim Larson and Jo Cronk attend Power Women Summit 2024’s after party.
Comedian Mona Shaikh shops during Power Women Summit 2024’s after party.
Attendees enjoy the market place during Power Women Summit 2024’s after party.
Jessica Sherr and guests at Power Women Summit 2024’s after party.
Andi Ortiz and guests at Power Women Summit 2024’s after party.
CMO and EP of Entre.One Spence Bovee, country singer Reyna Roberts and talent manager Drew Winiarski attend Power Women Summit 2024’s after party.
Kim Larson and guests attend Power Women Summit 2024’s after party.
Country singer Reyna Roberts and guests attend at Power Women Summit 2024’s after party.