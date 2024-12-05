Kathryn Hahn, Dakota and Elle Fanning, Stacey Abrams and More Attend Power Women Summit 2024 | Photos

Laura Dern, Ariana Madix, Amy Pascal, Kali Reis, Judith Light, June Squibb and many other powerful women gathered at TheWrap’s annual event

Ariana Madix, Laura Dern, Dakota Fanning, Stacey Abrams, Kathryn Hahn, June Squibb, Judith Light, Elle Fanning
Power Women Summit 2024 (Credit: Katie Jones/John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap)

TheWrap’s annual Power Women Summit event kicked off in Los Angeles on Tuesday where everyone from Kathryn Hahn to Stacey Abrams to Ariana Madix to the Fanning sisters gathered for a day of insight, inspiration and community as hundreds of influential women across entertainment and media convened at The Maybourne.

Check out photos from the scene below.

Laura Dern, Power Women Summit 2024
John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Laura Dern attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrapSummit 2024

Laura Dern and producing partner Jayme Lemons attend the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

Stacey Abrams
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap

Stacey Abrmas, CEO Sage Works Production and Senior Advisor for Rewiring America, attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Judith Light attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

June Squibb attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Elle Fanning and Dakota Fanning attend the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Elle Fanning attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Dakota Fanning attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Elle Fanning, Lewellen Pictures co-founder and producer Brittany Kahan Ward, Dakota Fanning and Sharon Waxman, founder and editor-in-chief of TheWrap, attend the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Elle Fanning, Brittany Kahan Ward and Dakota Fanning attend the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Kathryn Hahn attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Grammy Award-winning songwriter Diane Warren attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Producer Amy Pascal attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Sharon Waxman and Amy Pascal attend the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Showrunner, writer, director and producer Issa Lopez attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Grammy Award-winning songwriter Tiffany Red and Ty Stiklorius, founder and CEO of Friends at Work, attend the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Carolina Garcia Jayaram, CEO of The Elevate Prize Foundation, and Madeline Di Nonno, president and CEO of the Geena Davis Foundation, attend the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Producer Lucy Fisher attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Producer Brittani Nichols attend the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Producer Samantha Quan attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Ariana Madix attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Shira Lazar, CEO and founder of What’s Trending and #Creators4MentalHealth, attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Kali Reis attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

American astronaut Kellie Gerardi attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

Jessica Sherr
John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Actress Jessica Sherr attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Influencer Nneoma Okorie attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Producer Nina Jacobson attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

Celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Ivy Kagan Bierman, chair of Entertainment Labor at Loeb & Loeb, attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Model and activist Lauren Wasser attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Influencer Drea Okeke attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

Winnie Holzman
John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Playwright and screenwriter Winnie Holzman attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Alicin Reidy Williamson, Chief Diversity and Culture Officer at Yahoo!, attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

YouTuber and make-up artist Jackie Aina attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Make-up artist Gabrielle Pascua attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Artist Sophia Ani Bobadilla attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Creative producer Grace Merriman attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Meghan Grimm, CEO of Clyde Staffing Agency, and producer Katie Baillane attend the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Policy expert and strategist Vicki Shabo attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Producer Shayna Weber attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Comedian Mona Shaikh attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Tyler Chou, CEO and founder of Tyler Chou Law for Creators, attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Screenwriter Ilana Pena attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Kim Larson, YouTube’s Global Managing Director and Head of Creators, attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Influencer Charly Jordan attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Artist Maya Soufi attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Actress Amy Aquino attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Producer Syrinthia Studer attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Actress Katie Baker attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Janine Jones-Clark, EVP of Inclusion – Talent & Content for NBCUniversal’s Global Talent Development & Inclusion, attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Producer Beatrice Fakhrian attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Screenwriter Linda Yvette Chavez attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

Sharon Waxman, founder of TheWrap and the Power Women Summit, speaks onstage during Opening Remarks
Katie Jones/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Sharon Waxman, founder and editor-in-chief of TheWrap, speaks onstage during the 2024 Power Women Summit’s opening remarks.

Katie Jones/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Sharon Waxman speaks onstage during the 2024 Power Women Summit’s opening remarks.

Katie Jones/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Poet Yazmin Monet Watkins performs an original poem onstage at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

Guests attend TheWrap's Power Women Summit 2024
Katie Jones/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Audiences are filled with anticipation as speakers prepare to take the stage at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap

Guests warmly greet one another at the registration table during TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Capturing some good memories during TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Guests grab breakfast before the panels begin!

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Guests participate in TheWrap’s Seeds of Aspiration Manifestation Board during the Power Women Summit 2024.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Guest participates in the Seeds of Aspiration Manifestation Board during TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

Olympic champion Jordan Chiles speaks onstage during the Keynote Address at TheWrap's Power Women Summit 2024
Katie Jones/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Olympic champion Jordan Chiles speaks onstage during the Keynote Address at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

Katie Jones/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Laura Dern speaks onstage during the Power Women Summit 2024’s first Spotlight Conversation with Stacey Abrams.

Stacey Abrams, CEO, Sage Works Productions & Senior Advisor, Rewiring America, speaks onstage during the Spotlight Conversation
Katie Jones/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Stacey Abrams speaks onstage during TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

Laura Dern, Award Winning Actress, Producer & Philanthropist, and Stacey Abrams, CEO, Sage Works Productions & Senior Advisor, Rewiring America, speak onstage during the Spotlight Conversation
Katie Jones/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Laura Dern and Stacey Abrams speak onstage during the Power Women Summit 2024’s first Spotlight Conversation.

Katie Jones/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Sharon Waxman speaks with Dakota and Elle Fanning and producing partner Brittany Kahan Ward during the summit’s second Spotlight Conversation.

Katie Jones/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Dakota Fanning, Elle Fanning and Brittany Kahan Ward speak during the day’s second Spotlight Conversation.

Katie Jones/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Elle Fanning speaks onstage at Power Women Summit 2024.

Katie Jones/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning speak during the second Spotlight Conversation.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap

Dakota and Elle Fanning, Sharon Waxman and producer Amy Pascal inside the Green Room, presented by South Coast Plaza.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap

Dakota Fanning shows off her profile in TheWrapBook.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Guest with her brand new Power Women Summit tote.

Nicole Pollard Bayme, Micaela Erlanger, and Dr. Kimberly Chrisman-Campbell, speak onstage during ‘Her Wardrobe, Her Power: The Psychology of Fashion, Confidence & Success presented by South Coast Plaza’
Katie Jones/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Stylist and Lalaluxe founder Nicole Pollard Bayme, stylist and brand strategist Micaela Erlanger and fashion historian and author Dr. Kimberly Chrisman-Campbell speak onstage during “Her Wardrobe, Her Power: The Psychology of Fashion, Confidence & Success,” presented by South Coast Plaza.

Katie Jones/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Micaela Erlanger speaks during “Her Wardrobe, Her Power: The Psychology of Fashion, Confidence & Success,” presented by South Coast Plaza.

Katie Jones/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Lauren Wasser and stylist Katie Bofshever speak onstage during “Her Wardrobe, Her Power: The Psychology of Fashion, Confidence & Success,” presented by South Coast Plaza.

Katie Bofshever, Celebrity Stylist, speaks onstage during ‘Her Wardrobe, Her Power: The Psychology of Fashion, Confidence & Success presented by South Coast Plaza’
Katie Jones/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Kate Bofshever speaks onstage during “Her Wardrobe, Her Power: The Psychology of Fashion, Confidence & Success,” presented by South Coast Plaza.

Joe Zee, Fashion Stylist, Journalist & Producer, speaks onstage during ‘Her Wardrobe, Her Power: The Psychology of Fashion, Confidence & Success presented by South Coast Plaza’
Katie Jones/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Stylist, journalist and producer Joe Zee speaks onstage during “Her Wardrobe, Her Power: The Psychology of Fashion, Confidence & Success,” presented by South Coast Plaza.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Guests enjoy artworks on display during TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

Katie Jones/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Ty Stiklorius and Tiffany Red speak onstage during “Amplifying Change: Women, Power & Accountability in the Music Industry.”

Katie Jones/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Tiffany Red speaks onstage during “Amplifying Change: Women, Power & Accountability in the Music Industry.”

Katie Jones/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Ty Stiklorius speaks onstage during “Amplifying Change: Women, Power & Accountability in the Music Industry.”

Katie Jones/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Actresses Kathryn Hahn, Kali Reis, Judith Light and June Squibb speak onstage during TheWrap’s Actress Roundtable.

Katie Jones/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Kathryn Hahn speaks onstage during TheWrap’s Actress Roundtable.

Katie Jones/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Kali Reis speaks onstage during TheWrap’s Actress Roundtable.

Katie Jones/ Shutterstock for TheWrap


June Squibb speaks onstage during TheWrap’s Actress Roundtable.

Katie Jones/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Ivy Kagan Bierman; Thai Randolph, board member and interim CEO of Rock the Bells; Jen Sargent, CEO of Wondery; and Chief Diversity & Cultural Officer at Yahoo! Alicin Reidy Williamson speak onstage during “What It Takes to Innovate: Insights From Female Leaders,” presented by Loeb & Loeb.

‘What It Takes to Innovate: Insights from Female Leaders presented by Loeb & Loeb’

Jen Sargent and Alicin Reidy Williamson speak onstage during “What It Takes to Innovate: Insights From Female Leaders,” presented by Loeb & Loeb.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap


Creator and host Drea Okeke, FORVR co-founder Jackie Aina, astronaut Kellie Gerardi and CEO of What’s Trending Shira Lazar speak onstage during “Her Influence: Building Your Brand.”

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap

Jackie Aina speaks onstage during “Her Influence: Building Your Brand.”

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap

Shira Lazar speaks onstage during “Her Influence: Building Your Brand.”

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap

Kellie Gerardi speaks onstage during “Her Influence: Building Your Brand.”

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap

Jordan Chiles and Stacey Abrams inside TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024 Green Room, presented by South Coast Plaza.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap

Jordan Chiles and Stacey Abrams inside TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024 Green Room, presented by South Coast Plaza.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap

June Squibb and Judith Light inside TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024 Green Room, presented by South Coast Plaza.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap

Kathryn Hahn, June Squibb and Judith Light inside TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024 Green Room, presented by South Coast Plaza.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap

Kathryn Hahn, June Squibb and Judith Light inside TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024 Green Room, presented by South Coast Plaza.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap

Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning inside TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024 Green Room, presented by South Coast Plaza.


Shira Lazar, Drea Okeke, Jackie Aina and Kellie Gerardi inside TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024 Green Room, presented by South Coast Plaza.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap

Ty Stiklorius, Tiffany Red, Sharon Waxman, producer Syrinthia Studer and activist Pandora Thomas inside TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024 Green Room, presented by South Coast Plaza.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap

Ty Stiklorius inside TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024 Green Room, presented by South Coast Plaza.

Producer Syrinthia Studer inside TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024 Green Room, presented by South Coast Plaza.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap

Joe Zee inside TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024 Green Room, presented by South Coast Plaza.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap

Nicole Pollard Bayme inside TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024 Green Room, presented by South Coast Plaza.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap

Lauren Wasser inside TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024 Green Room, presented by South Coast Plaza.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap

Micaela Erlanger inside TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024 Green Room, presented by South Coast Plaza.

Katie Jones/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Whalar president and moderator Jo Cronk, YouTube creator and host Michelle Khare and YouTube’s Global Managing Director & Head of Creators Kim Larson speak onstage during “Her Platform, Her Rules: Execs Leading the Creator Revolution,” presented by Whalar.

Katie Jones/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Kim Larson speaks onstage during “Her Platform, Her Rules: Execs Leading the Creator Revolution,” presented by Whalar.

Katie Jones/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Producer Suwannee Samrankai attends “Her Platform, Her Rules: Execs Leading the Creator Revolution,” presented by Whalar.

Katie Jones/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Panelists take audience questions at “Her Platform, Her Rules: Execs Leading the Creator Revolution,” presented by Whalar.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap

TheWrap reporter and moderator Andi Ortiz, Ariana Madix, producer Lucy Fisher, screenwriter Winnie Holzman and producer Nina Jacobson pose before Power Women Summit 2024’s “Art of Adaptation, Books, Broadway, Blockbusters & Beyond” panel.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap

Ariana Madix, Lucy Fisher, Nina Jacobson, Winnie Holzman and Andi Ortiz speak during “Art of Adaptation, Books, Broadway, Blockbusters & Beyond.”

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap

Nasim Cambron, Lionsgate EVP of World Wide Publicity, Motion Picture Group, and Amanda Kozłowski, Lionsgate Chief of Staff, Motion Picture Group, speak onstage at “The Women of Lionsgate: Generating Gen Z Buzz,” presented by Lionsgate.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap

Jenefer Brown, EVP and Head of Global Products & Experiences at Lionsgate, speaks onstage at “The Women of Lionsgate: Generating Gen Z Buzz,” presented by Lionsgate.

Katie Jones/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Geena Davis Institute president and CEO Madeline Di Nonno, EVP of Filmmaker & Content Strategies at Universal Filmed Entertainment Group Janine Jones-Clark and President of Paramount Animation & Nickelodeon Animation Ramsey Naito speak onstage during “Charting Progress in Film Diversity,” presented by the Geena Davis Institute.

Katie Jones/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Madeline Di Nonno speaks onstage during “Charting Progress in Film Diversity,” presented by the Geena Davis Institute.

Katie Jones/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Dr. Meredith Conroy speaks onstage during “Charting Progress in Film Diversity,” presented by the Geena Davis Institute.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap

Amanda Kozłowski speaks onstage during “The Women of Lionsgate: Generating Gen Z Buzz,” presented by Lionsgate.

Lauren Greenfield, Sharon Waxman

Lauren Greenfield, director and EP of “Social Studies,” and Sharon Waxman, speak onstage during “Growing Up Online: Social Media’s Influence on the Next Generation of Women.”

Jonathan Gelfond, Cooper Klein, Lauren Greenfield

“Social Studies” subjects Jonathan Gelfond and Cooper Klein speak onstage during “Growing Up Online: Social Media’s Influence on the Next Generation of Women.”

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap

Ariana Madix and Lucy Fisher speak onstage during “Art of Adaptation: Books, Broadway, Blockbusters & Beyond.”

Ilana Peña

Showrunner, writer, producer and director Illana Pena speaks onstage during the “TV Show Design Lab: Craft Your Own Episode,” presented by International Screenwriter Association (ISA).

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap

Nicole Jefferson Asher, writer and producer, speaks onstage during “Reproductive & Caregiving Justice: On Screen and Behind the Camera,” presented by Women in Film (WIF).

Katie Jones/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Producers Susan Sprung, Samantha Quan, Amy Pascal, Issa López and Brittani Nichols speak onstage during TheWrap’s Producers Roundtable.

Katie Jones/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Samantha Quan, Amy Pascal, Issa López and Brittani Nichols speak onstage during TheWrap’s Producers Roundtable.

Katie Jones/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Brittani Nichols speaks onstage during TheWrap’s Producers Roundtable.

Katie Jones/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Samantha Quan speaks onstage during TheWrap’s Producers Roundtable.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for The Wrap

Sharon Waxman, Amy Pascal and Nina Jacobson attend Power Women Summit 2024.

Katie Jones/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Grammy Award-winning artist Diane Warren and country singer Reyna Roberts perform onstage at Power Women Summit 2024.

Katie Jones/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Reyna Roberts performs onstage at Power Women Summit 2024.

Katie Jones/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Audience reactions during the Power Women Summit 2024.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap

Kellie Gerardi with a custom monogram bag at Power Women Summit 2024.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap

Sharon Waxman, TheWrap’s Chief Revenue Officer Lynne Segall and Jen Sargent attend Power Women Summit 2024’s after party.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap

Jen Sargent and Sharon Waxman attend Power Women Summit 2024’s after party.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap

Jen Sargent, Kim Larson and Jo Cronk attend Power Women Summit 2024’s after party.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap

Comedian Mona Shaikh shops during Power Women Summit 2024’s after party.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap

Attendees enjoy the market place during Power Women Summit 2024’s after party.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap

Jessica Sherr and guests at Power Women Summit 2024’s after party.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap

Andi Ortiz and guests at Power Women Summit 2024’s after party.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap

CMO and EP of Entre.One Spence Bovee, country singer Reyna Roberts and talent manager Drew Winiarski attend Power Women Summit 2024’s after party.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap

Kim Larson and guests attend Power Women Summit 2024’s after party.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap

Country singer Reyna Roberts and guests attend at Power Women Summit 2024’s after party.

