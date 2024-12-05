Kathryn Hahn, Dakota and Elle Fanning, Stacey Abrams and More Attend Power Women Summit 2024 | Photos

TheWrap’s annual Power Women Summit event kicked off in Los Angeles on Tuesday where everyone from Kathryn Hahn to Stacey Abrams to Ariana Madix to the Fanning sisters gathered for a day of insight, inspiration and community as hundreds of influential women across entertainment and media convened at The Maybourne.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Laura Dern attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrapSummit 2024 Laura Dern and producing partner Jayme Lemons attend the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap Stacey Abrmas, CEO Sage Works Production and Senior Advisor for Rewiring America, attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Judith Light attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap June Squibb attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Elle Fanning and Dakota Fanning attend the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Elle Fanning attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Dakota Fanning attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Elle Fanning, Lewellen Pictures co-founder and producer Brittany Kahan Ward, Dakota Fanning and Sharon Waxman, founder and editor-in-chief of TheWrap, attend the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024. John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Elle Fanning, Brittany Kahan Ward and Dakota Fanning attend the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024. John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Kathryn Hahn attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024. John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Grammy Award-winning songwriter Diane Warren attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024. John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Producer Amy Pascal attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024. John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Sharon Waxman and Amy Pascal attend the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024. John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Showrunner, writer, director and producer Issa Lopez attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Grammy Award-winning songwriter Tiffany Red and Ty Stiklorius, founder and CEO of Friends at Work, attend the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Carolina Garcia Jayaram, CEO of The Elevate Prize Foundation, and Madeline Di Nonno, president and CEO of the Geena Davis Foundation, attend the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Producer Lucy Fisher attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Producer Brittani Nichols attend the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Producer Samantha Quan attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Ariana Madix attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Shira Lazar, CEO and founder of What’s Trending and #Creators4MentalHealth, attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Kali Reis attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap American astronaut Kellie Gerardi attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024. John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Actress Jessica Sherr attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024. John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Influencer Nneoma Okorie attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024. John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Producer Nina Jacobson attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

Celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024. John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Ivy Kagan Bierman, chair of Entertainment Labor at Loeb & Loeb, attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024. John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Model and activist Lauren Wasser attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024. John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Influencer Drea Okeke attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024. John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Playwright and screenwriter Winnie Holzman attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024. John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Alicin Reidy Williamson, Chief Diversity and Culture Officer at Yahoo!, attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024. John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap YouTuber and make-up artist Jackie Aina attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024. John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Make-up artist Gabrielle Pascua attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024. John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Artist Sophia Ani Bobadilla attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024. John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Creative producer Grace Merriman attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024. John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Meghan Grimm, CEO of Clyde Staffing Agency, and producer Katie Baillane attend the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024. John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Policy expert and strategist Vicki Shabo attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024. John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Producer Shayna Weber attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024. John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Comedian Mona Shaikh attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024. John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Tyler Chou, CEO and founder of Tyler Chou Law for Creators, attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Screenwriter Ilana Pena attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024. John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Kim Larson, YouTube’s Global Managing Director and Head of Creators, attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024. John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Influencer Charly Jordan attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024. John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Artist Maya Soufi attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024. John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Actress Amy Aquino attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Producer Syrinthia Studer attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024. John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Actress Katie Baker attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024. John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Janine Jones-Clark, EVP of Inclusion – Talent & Content for NBCUniversal’s Global Talent Development & Inclusion, attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024. John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Producer Beatrice Fakhrian attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024. John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Screenwriter Linda Yvette Chavez attends the Pink Carpet arrivals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024. Katie Jones/ Shutterstock for TheWrap

Sharon Waxman, founder and editor-in-chief of TheWrap, speaks onstage during the 2024 Power Women Summit’s opening remarks. Katie Jones/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Sharon Waxman speaks onstage during the 2024 Power Women Summit’s opening remarks.

Katie Jones/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Poet Yazmin Monet Watkins performs an original poem onstage at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

Katie Jones/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Audiences are filled with anticipation as speakers prepare to take the stage at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024. Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap Guests warmly greet one another at the registration table during TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Capturing some good memories during TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Guests grab breakfast before the panels begin!

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Guests participate in TheWrap’s Seeds of Aspiration Manifestation Board during the Power Women Summit 2024.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Guest participates in the Seeds of Aspiration Manifestation Board during TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

Katie Jones/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Olympic champion Jordan Chiles speaks onstage during the Keynote Address at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

Katie Jones/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Laura Dern speaks onstage during the Power Women Summit 2024’s first Spotlight Conversation with Stacey Abrams.

Katie Jones/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Stacey Abrams speaks onstage during TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024.

Katie Jones/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Laura Dern and Stacey Abrams speak onstage during the Power Women Summit 2024’s first Spotlight Conversation.

Katie Jones/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Sharon Waxman speaks with Dakota and Elle Fanning and producing partner Brittany Kahan Ward during the summit’s second Spotlight Conversation.

Katie Jones/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Dakota Fanning, Elle Fanning and Brittany Kahan Ward speak during the day’s second Spotlight Conversation. Katie Jones/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Elle Fanning speaks onstage at Power Women Summit 2024. Katie Jones/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning speak during the second Spotlight Conversation. Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap Dakota and Elle Fanning, Sharon Waxman and producer Amy Pascal inside the Green Room, presented by South Coast Plaza. Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap Dakota Fanning shows off her profile in TheWrapBook. John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Guest with her brand new Power Women Summit tote.

Katie Jones/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Stylist and Lalaluxe founder Nicole Pollard Bayme, stylist and brand strategist Micaela Erlanger and fashion historian and author Dr. Kimberly Chrisman-Campbell speak onstage during “Her Wardrobe, Her Power: The Psychology of Fashion, Confidence & Success,” presented by South Coast Plaza.

Katie Jones/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Micaela Erlanger speaks during “Her Wardrobe, Her Power: The Psychology of Fashion, Confidence & Success,” presented by South Coast Plaza.

Katie Jones/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Lauren Wasser and stylist Katie Bofshever speak onstage during “Her Wardrobe, Her Power: The Psychology of Fashion, Confidence & Success,” presented by South Coast Plaza.

Katie Jones/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Kate Bofshever speaks onstage during “Her Wardrobe, Her Power: The Psychology of Fashion, Confidence & Success,” presented by South Coast Plaza.

Katie Jones/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Stylist, journalist and producer Joe Zee speaks onstage during “Her Wardrobe, Her Power: The Psychology of Fashion, Confidence & Success,” presented by South Coast Plaza.

John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Guests enjoy artworks on display during TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024. Katie Jones/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Ty Stiklorius and Tiffany Red speak onstage during “Amplifying Change: Women, Power & Accountability in the Music Industry.”

Katie Jones/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Tiffany Red speaks onstage during “Amplifying Change: Women, Power & Accountability in the Music Industry.”

Katie Jones/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Ty Stiklorius speaks onstage during “Amplifying Change: Women, Power & Accountability in the Music Industry.”

Katie Jones/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Actresses Kathryn Hahn, Kali Reis, Judith Light and June Squibb speak onstage during TheWrap’s Actress Roundtable.

Katie Jones/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Kathryn Hahn speaks onstage during TheWrap’s Actress Roundtable.

Katie Jones/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Kali Reis speaks onstage during TheWrap’s Actress Roundtable.

June Squibb speaks onstage during TheWrap’s Actress Roundtable.

Katie Jones/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Ivy Kagan Bierman; Thai Randolph, board member and interim CEO of Rock the Bells; Jen Sargent, CEO of Wondery; and Chief Diversity & Cultural Officer at Yahoo! Alicin Reidy Williamson speak onstage during “What It Takes to Innovate: Insights From Female Leaders,” presented by Loeb & Loeb.

‘What It Takes to Innovate: Insights from Female Leaders presented by Loeb & Loeb’ Jen Sargent and Alicin Reidy Williamson speak onstage during “What It Takes to Innovate: Insights From Female Leaders,” presented by Loeb & Loeb.

Creator and host Drea Okeke, FORVR co-founder Jackie Aina, astronaut Kellie Gerardi and CEO of What’s Trending Shira Lazar speak onstage during “Her Influence: Building Your Brand.”

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap Jackie Aina speaks onstage during “Her Influence: Building Your Brand.”

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap Shira Lazar speaks onstage during “Her Influence: Building Your Brand.”

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap Kellie Gerardi speaks onstage during “Her Influence: Building Your Brand.”

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap Jordan Chiles and Stacey Abrams inside TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024 Green Room, presented by South Coast Plaza.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap Jordan Chiles and Stacey Abrams inside TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024 Green Room, presented by South Coast Plaza.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap June Squibb and Judith Light inside TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024 Green Room, presented by South Coast Plaza.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap Kathryn Hahn, June Squibb and Judith Light inside TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024 Green Room, presented by South Coast Plaza.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap Kathryn Hahn, June Squibb and Judith Light inside TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024 Green Room, presented by South Coast Plaza.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning inside TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024 Green Room, presented by South Coast Plaza.



Shira Lazar, Drea Okeke, Jackie Aina and Kellie Gerardi inside TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024 Green Room, presented by South Coast Plaza.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap Ty Stiklorius, Tiffany Red, Sharon Waxman, producer Syrinthia Studer and activist Pandora Thomas inside TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024 Green Room, presented by South Coast Plaza.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap Ty Stiklorius inside TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024 Green Room, presented by South Coast Plaza.

Producer Syrinthia Studer inside TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024 Green Room, presented by South Coast Plaza.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap Joe Zee inside TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024 Green Room, presented by South Coast Plaza.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap Nicole Pollard Bayme inside TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024 Green Room, presented by South Coast Plaza.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap Lauren Wasser inside TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024 Green Room, presented by South Coast Plaza.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap Micaela Erlanger inside TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2024 Green Room, presented by South Coast Plaza.

Katie Jones/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Whalar president and moderator Jo Cronk, YouTube creator and host Michelle Khare and YouTube’s Global Managing Director & Head of Creators Kim Larson speak onstage during “Her Platform, Her Rules: Execs Leading the Creator Revolution,” presented by Whalar.

Katie Jones/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Kim Larson speaks onstage during “Her Platform, Her Rules: Execs Leading the Creator Revolution,” presented by Whalar.

Katie Jones/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Producer Suwannee Samrankai attends “Her Platform, Her Rules: Execs Leading the Creator Revolution,” presented by Whalar.

Katie Jones/ Shutterstock for TheWrap Panelists take audience questions at “Her Platform, Her Rules: Execs Leading the Creator Revolution,” presented by Whalar.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap TheWrap reporter and moderator Andi Ortiz, Ariana Madix, producer Lucy Fisher, screenwriter Winnie Holzman and producer Nina Jacobson pose before Power Women Summit 2024’s “Art of Adaptation, Books, Broadway, Blockbusters & Beyond” panel.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap Ariana Madix, Lucy Fisher, Nina Jacobson, Winnie Holzman and Andi Ortiz speak during “Art of Adaptation, Books, Broadway, Blockbusters & Beyond.”

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap Nasim Cambron, Lionsgate EVP of World Wide Publicity, Motion Picture Group, and Amanda Kozłowski, Lionsgate Chief of Staff, Motion Picture Group, speak onstage at “The Women of Lionsgate: Generating Gen Z Buzz,” presented by Lionsgate.