Power Women Summit 2024 Portrait Studio: The Fanning Sisters, Laura Dern, Jordan Chiles and More | Photos

TheWrap’s Power Women Summit is the essential gathering of the most influential women across entertainment and media.
Featuring actresses like Dakota and Elle Fanning, Kathryn Hahn, Judith Light and Laura Dern; producers like Issa López, Nina Jacobson and Lucy Fisher; reality stars like Ariana Madix, political movers like Stacey Abrams and Grammy winners like Diane Warren, the 2024 edition of the annual summit inspired and empowered women across the landscape of their professional careers and personal lives.
All the above and many more joined TheWrap’s exclusive portrait gallery at the Maybourne Beverly Hills on Tuesday. Check out the stunning visuals below.
Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning, Actresses
Elle Fanning, Actress
Dakota Fanning, Actress
Stacey Abrams, CEO of Sage Works Productions and senior advisor at Rewiring America
Stacey Abrams and Laura Dern, Actress
Jordan Chiles, Olympic champion
Ariana Madix, Actress
Laura Dern, Actress
Laura Dern and producing partner Jayme Lemons
Judith Light, Actress
Kathryn Hahn, Actress
Diane Warren, Grammy Award-winning songwriter
June Squibb, Actress
Sharon Waxman, Founder and editor-in-chief of TheWrap
Kali Reis, Boxer and actress
Nneoma Okorie, Actress
Kellie Gerardi, American astronaut
Linda Yvette Chavez, Screenwriter
Cooper Klein, “Social Studies” documentary subject
Lauren Greenfield, Director
Jonathan Gelfond, “Social Studies” documentary subject
Drea Okeke, Host and speaker
Micaela Erlanger, Celebrity stylist
Yazmin Monet Watkins; Poet, actress and screenwriter
Lauren Wasser, model and activist
Issa López, Showrunner
Ty Stiklorius, Friends at Work founder and CEO
Tiffany Red, Grammy Award-winning songwriter
Shira Lazar, CEO and founder of What’s Trending and #Creator4MentalHealth
Ivy Kagan Bierman, Lawyer
Nina Jacobson, Producer
Nicole Pollard Bayme, Stylist
Dr. Meredith Conroy, VP of Research & Insight at the Geena Davis Institute
Jenefer Brown, EVP and head of Global Products & Experiences at Lionsgate
Vicki Shabo, Founder and director of Better Life Lab’s Entertainment Initiative at New America
Shayna Weber; Screenwriter, producer and creative executive at ISA
Ilana Peña, Showrunner
Ilana Peña and Shayna Weber
Michelle Khare, YouTube creator and host of “Challenge Accepted”
Jo Cronk, NA president at Whalar
Jen Sargent, CEO at Wondery
Thai Randolph, Rock the Bells board member and interim CEO
Michelle Khare, Jo Cronk and Kim Larson, YouTube’s Head of Creators and Gaming
Jackie Aina, Make-up artist
Dr. Kimberly Chrisman-Campbell; Fashion historian, curator, journalist and author
Ramsey Ann Naito, Producer
Syrinthia Studer, Producer
Winnie Holzman, Screenwriter
Nasim Cambron, EVP of Worldwide Publicity at Lionsgate
Lucy Fisher, Producer
Brittani Nichols, Producer
Kirsten Shaffer, Executive Director of Women in Film
Samantha Quan, Producer
Amanda Kozłowski , EVP of Strategy and Chief of Staff of Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group
Kim Larson, Head of Creators & Gaming, YouTube.
Reyna Roberts, Country singer
