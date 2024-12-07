Power Women Summit 2024 Portrait Studio: The Fanning Sisters, Laura Dern, Jordan Chiles and More | Photos

Kathryn Hahn, Judith Light, Stacey Abrams, Ariana Madix, Nina Jacobson and many other Hollywood power players sit in our Beverly Hills studio

Power Women Summit 2024 (Credit: Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap)
Power Women Summit 2024 (Credit: Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap)

TheWrap’s Power Women Summit is the essential gathering of the most influential women across entertainment and media.

Featuring actresses like Dakota and Elle Fanning, Kathryn Hahn, Judith Light and Laura Dern; producers like Issa López, Nina Jacobson and Lucy Fisher; reality stars like Ariana Madix, political movers like Stacey Abrams and Grammy winners like Diane Warren, the 2024 edition of the annual summit inspired and empowered women across the landscape of their professional careers and personal lives.

All the above and many more joined TheWrap’s exclusive portrait gallery at the Maybourne Beverly Hills on Tuesday. Check out the stunning visuals below.

Photo by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap

Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning, Actresses

Photo by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap

Elle Fanning, Actress

Photo by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap

Dakota Fanning, Actress

Photo by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap

Stacey Abrams, CEO of Sage Works Productions and senior advisor at Rewiring America

Photo by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap

Stacey Abrams and Laura Dern, Actress

Photo by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap

Jordan Chiles, Olympic champion

Photo by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap

Ariana Madix, Actress

Photo by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap

Laura Dern, Actress

Photo by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap

Laura Dern and producing partner Jayme Lemons

Photo by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap

Judith Light, Actress

Photo by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap

Kathryn Hahn, Actress

Photo by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap

Kathryn Hahn, Actress

Photo by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap

Diane Warren, Grammy Award-winning songwriter

Photo by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap

June Squibb, Actress

Sharon Waxman, Founder and editor-in-chief of TheWrap

Photo by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap

Kali Reis, Boxer and actress

Photo by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap

Nneoma Okorie, Actress

Photo by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap

Kellie Gerardi, American astronaut

Photo by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap

Linda Yvette Chavez, Screenwriter

Photo by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap

Cooper Klein, “Social Studies” documentary subject

Lauren Greenfield, Director

Jonathan Gelfond, “Social Studies” documentary subject

Photo by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap

Drea Okeke, Host and speaker

Photo by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap

Micaela Erlanger, Celebrity stylist

Photo by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap

Yazmin Monet Watkins; Poet, actress and screenwriter

Photo by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap

Lauren Wasser, model and activist

Photo by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap

Issa López, Showrunner

Photo by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap

Ty Stiklorius, Friends at Work founder and CEO

Tiffany Red, Grammy Award-winning songwriter

Photo by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap

Tiffany Red, Grammy Award-winning songwriter

Photo by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap

Ty Stiklorius, Friends at Work founder and CEO

Photo by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap

Shira Lazar, CEO and founder of What’s Trending and #Creator4MentalHealth

Photo by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap

Ivy Kagan Bierman, Lawyer

Photo by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap

Nina Jacobson, Producer

Photo by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap

Nicole Pollard Bayme, Stylist

Photo by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap

Dr. Meredith Conroy, VP of Research & Insight at the Geena Davis Institute

Photo by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap

Jenefer Brown, EVP and head of Global Products & Experiences at Lionsgate

Photo by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap

Vicki Shabo, Founder and director of Better Life Lab’s Entertainment Initiative at New America

Photo by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap

Shayna Weber; Screenwriter, producer and creative executive at ISA

Photo by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap

Ilana Peña, Showrunner

Photo by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap

Ilana Peña and Shayna Weber

Photo by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap

Michelle Khare, YouTube creator and host of “Challenge Accepted”

Photo by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap

Jo Cronk, NA president at Whalar

Photo by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap

Jen Sargent, CEO at Wondery

Photo by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap

Thai Randolph, Rock the Bells board member and interim CEO

Photo by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap

Michelle Khare, Jo Cronk and Kim Larson, YouTube’s Head of Creators and Gaming

Photo by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap

Jackie Aina, Make-up artist

Photo by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap

Dr. Kimberly Chrisman-Campbell; Fashion historian, curator, journalist and author

Photo by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap

Ramsey Ann Naito, Producer

Photo by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap

Syrinthia Studer, Producer

Photo by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap

Winnie Holzman, Screenwriter

Photo by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap

Nasim Cambron, EVP of Worldwide Publicity at Lionsgate

Photo by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap

Lucy Fisher, Producer

Photo by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap

Brittani Nichols, Producer

Photo by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap

Kirsten Shaffer, Executive Director of Women in Film

Photo by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap

Samantha Quan, Producer

Amanda Kozłowski , EVP of Strategy and Chief of Staff of Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group

Kim Larson, Head of Creators & Gaming, YouTube.

Photo by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap

Reyna Roberts, Country singer

Photo by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap

Reyna Roberts, Country Singer

Comments