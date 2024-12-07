Power Women Summit 2024 Portrait Studio: The Fanning Sisters, Laura Dern, Jordan Chiles and More | Photos

Share on X (formerly Twitter)

TheWrap’s Power Women Summit is the essential gathering of the most influential women across entertainment and media.

Featuring actresses like Dakota and Elle Fanning, Kathryn Hahn, Judith Light and Laura Dern; producers like Issa López, Nina Jacobson and Lucy Fisher; reality stars like Ariana Madix, political movers like Stacey Abrams and Grammy winners like Diane Warren, the 2024 edition of the annual summit inspired and empowered women across the landscape of their professional careers and personal lives.

All the above and many more joined TheWrap’s exclusive portrait gallery at the Maybourne Beverly Hills on Tuesday. Check out the stunning visuals below.

Photo by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning, Actresses

Photo by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap Elle Fanning, Actress

Photo by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap Dakota Fanning, Actress

Photo by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap Stacey Abrams, CEO of Sage Works Productions and senior advisor at Rewiring America

Photo by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap

Stacey Abrams and Laura Dern, Actress