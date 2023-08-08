President Joe Biden has given an exclusive interview to the The Weather Channel on Tuesday to discuss climate change and climate policy, Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group announced.

The full interview with meteorologist Stephanie Abrams, a 20-year veteran of the network, will air Wednesday during “America’s Morning Headquarters,” which begins at 6:00 a.m. EDT.

In 2020, the president said that climate change is the “number one issue facing humanity” and that combatting climate change is a vital part of his administration.

“Climate change and global warming are the greatest threats to human beings on planet Earth and that is why this interview is so important,” said Allen said in aa statement shared with TheWrap. Allen is the founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group, the parent company of The Weather Channel.

“Understanding the effects of climate change and the actions necessary to combat it can help save lives. Saving lives and protecting property is the core mission of The Weather Channel. We are proud to be leading the climate conversation with the president of the United States and other world leaders,” he added.

The chat comes amid record heat across the country, including soaring temps that forced WGA East to to cancel picket lines in New York City on July 7.

Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law last year, saying that its $369 billion in clean energy investments would help the climate, but critics say he could be doing more for the environment.

“President Biden is by far the best climate president we’ve had, but he’s also broken some key climate promises,” Ed Maibach, who studies climate communication at George Mason University, told NPR in July.” Those broken promises have been a profound disappointment to some of his voters, especially young voters,” he said citing Biden’s approval of a drilling project on federal land in Alaska in March.

Biden’s interview will re-air on The Weather Channel and be available to watch on the The Weather Channel Streaming TV App.