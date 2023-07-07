WGA East Cancels NYC Pickets Due to Heat Wave

The Writers Guild of America East called off all of its planned picket lines for Friday in New York City, citing the “extremely high heat index,” a spokesperson for the Guild confirmed to TheWrap.

That translated to, according to weather data, a midday heat index of 93 degrees Thursday during WGA pickets in New York City.

And it marked the second time the WGA East has waved off picket-line efforts in New York City due to weather conditions.

Last month, picket lines were canceled due to hazardous air quality from wildfire smoke streaming over the tri-state area from Canada.

Picket lines held by the WGA West in Los Angeles remain on schedule as the writers’ strike continues nationwide. The strike is expected to continue at least through July as Hollywood studios extended their negotiations with SAG-AFTRA till July 12.

As the industry waits for a resolution, studios have been forced to significantly alter their marketing plans for summer blockbusters to account for a potential strike that would see actors pull out of press junkets, movie premieres, and major fan events and conventions such as San Diego Comic Con.

Deadline first reported Friday’s news.

