As we inch closer to summer, Max is already there with “Pretty Little Liars: Summer School.” But unfortunately, you won’t be able to binge it.

Just in case the first season of the show — which went by the name “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” — wasn’t stressful enough for the girls, now they have to go to summer school. And on top of that, they’re dealing with a new villain, who might be connected to the original villain PLL fans know and love/hate.

So, when and where can you watch the second season? Find a full breakdown of the release schedule below.

When does “Pretty Little Liars: Summer School” premiere?

The series returned on Thursday, May 9, on Max, with a two-episode premiere releasing at midnight.

Where is “Pretty Little Liars: Summer School” streaming?

The series streams on Max, with new episodes coming out every Thursday.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

“Pretty Little Liars: Summer School” consists of eight episodes. The first two episodes released on Thursday, May 9, and the remaining six will air weekly, as follows:

Episode 1 : Thursday, May 9

: Thursday, May 9 Episode 2 : Thursday, May 9

: Thursday, May 9 Episode 3 : Thursday, May 16

: Thursday, May 16 Episode 4 : Thursday, May 23

: Thursday, May 23 Episode 5 : Thursday, May 30

: Thursday, May 30 Episode 6: Thursday, June 6

Thursday, June 6 Episode 7: Thursday, June 13

Thursday, June 13 Episode 8 (finale): Thursday, June 20

What is “Pretty Little Liars: Summer School” About?

This series is another spin-off of Freeform’s — though it was ABC Family when the series first started — hit series “Pretty Little Liars.” But, though it name drops a few of the original characters, the story centers on a whole new bunch of liars.

The official logline for the show reads: “Following the harrowing events of ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin,’ our Pretty Little Liars face a fate worse than death — summer school. However, Millwood High isn’t the only thing getting in the way of their fun summer jobs and new, dreamy love interests. A new villain, who may or may not have a connection to A, has come to town and is going to put them all to the test.”

Who Is in the Cast?

As always, there’s a core group of liars. In this series, they’re played by Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles and Maia Reficco. The series also stars Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Alex Aiono, Jordan Gonzalez, and Elias Kacavas.

Watch the trailer