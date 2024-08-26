Quentin Tarantino urged Kamala Harris to continue on with avoiding sit-down interviews with the press until it’s time for Americans to submit their ballots in November, adding that he feels both political parties are in war mode and sometimes it’s just about “winning.”

“I’m going to vote for her f–king anyway no matter what she says in the stupid f–king interview, so don’t f–k s–t up,” the legendary filmmaker told Bill Maher on the comedian and host’s YouTube show “Club Random.”

At the time, the pair were discussing Vice President Harris’ entry into the race and what appears to be her decision to avoid media interviews so far. While Maher felt it would be good for Harris to chat with him and reach the independent voters who watch his platform, Tarantino said this election season is different given the Democratic Party’s sudden change in candidates.

Quentin Tarantino endorses Kamala Harris for president pic.twitter.com/ncxRa45EZs — Ben (@BenBartlettt) August 25, 2024

“There’s nothing you said that isn’t right. There’s definitely nothing you said that isn’t right in a normal election cycle. Irrefutably right in a normal election cycle where you have a year to set your case,” Tarantino said, who added that at this point, the Dems and the GOP are simply concerned about solidifying a W.

“I think, it’s all about winning the f–king election. The easiest path to winning the election is … Look, you can talk about maybe she should have had more guts about this or that or the other, but we’re the f–king president,” Tarantino said. “And Trump’s not the president, and we’re the f–king president, and now it’s going to be about this. This is about f–king winning.”

“What most people don’t give the Democrats enough credit for, but we give the Republicans credit for, is like, no, sometimes it’s just about f–king winning. And it doesn’t matter how we look at this moment. It’s about f–king winning. This is about f–king winning. It’s a mad f–king dash and she is running and she’s not stopping to stumble.”

Harris and her evasion of interviews has been a talking point for her opponent Donald Trump over the past couple of weeks. And for Democrats, the Party says to just be patient.

“Let’s give some time,” Indiana delegate Heather Pirowski told Fox News. “I think just be patient, because it’s all going to come.” However, Harris has said that she’d like to “get an interview scheduled” before September.

“I’ve talked to my team. I want us to get an interview scheduled before the end of the month,” Harris told reporters while on her way to a campaign event in Arizona.