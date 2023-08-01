Rachel Maddow was stunned Monday after Trump supporters reportedly came to blows with fellow Republicans — over a matter that would ostensibly benefit Trump. According to the MSNBC host, these people are “so QAnon-addled” at this point, they can’t even see when they’re getting something they want.

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Times reported that police were called to a GOP meeting in California after fights broke out over a new measure backed by Trump’s campaign for the next primary race.

“What’s adorable about this story is the nature of the fight,” Maddow mocked.

“Trump’s campaign basically told the California Republican Party to change the rules of its primary so that Trump would be all but guaranteed to get every single one of the delegates out of California,” she explained.

“But some of the even more radical Trump supporters in that party convinced themselves that a nefarious scheme must be afoot to trick them. That, ‘Of course, that’s what they want you to think!’” Maddow mocked. “And so they, you know, put on their tinfoil hats and made their little signs about the Illuminati or whatever, and marched on the meeting.”

Maddow was floored that Trump supporters have now reached a point where they actively fight against their own interests, “only because they are so QAnon-addled they cannot even understand when they are getting what they want.”

With or without the change to California’s primary, though, Maddow argued that the Republican primary nationwide “mathematically isn’t worth watching, let alone polling at this point.”

You can watch the full segment from “The Rachel Maddow Show” in the video above.