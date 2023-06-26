On Monday, CNN obtained a copy of audio recordings, likely to be admitted as evidence against Donald Trump in his upcoming federal trial, in which the ex-president literally admitted to doing the thing he’s being prosecuted for. And over on MSNBC, Rachel Maddow was quite amused by the whole thing.

Joking that the clip displayed “cartoon level” wrongdoing, Maddow called it “a prosecutor’s dream” as she went over the recording bit by bit.

For a brief catch-up, after Trump was indicted on 37 counts related to his illegal possession of classified documents after leaving the white house and also the lengths he went to deceive government officials about it, it was reported that there were recordings backing the prosecution’s case.

Specifically, Trump has for nearly a year claimed that he had the power to declassify the documents in his possession even after leaving the White House (he did not), and that he could do so just by thinking about it (also untrue). But in the recording in question, published by CNN on Monday, Trump, while showing classified documents to an aide who is not authorized to see them, admits that he was no longer able to declassify them, and also indicated that he knew he wasn’t supposed to possess them. Read more here.

“That’s crazy, right?” Maddow said Monday night after playing the full 2-minute clip. “I mean, if you were inventing cartoon level ‘you did it wrong’ allegations for somebody mishandling classified information, you’d dream this up as a hypothetical to teach 1L law students, right? ‘Imagine there was a tape in which the which the accused said, now I’m not supposed to be showing this to you. It’s really secret but look here it is.'”

“It’s a prosecutors dream to have something like this on tape,” Maddow continued. “But all we could see in the indictment was prosecutors’ allegation that this tape existed, and that on this tape, Trump said those things.”

“And, as an allegation, it’s damning. The special counsel’s alleging that Trump improperly held on to classified information. Here, allegedly, was this description of audio evidence of Trump appearing to admit that he was in possession of secret material, that it’s not declassified, it’s classified material and his nevertheless showing it to people who are actually not cleared to see it,” Maddow added.

But now, she went on, the recording — which she clarified has not been authenticated yet by NBC — essentially proves it. “If what CNN has obtained is legit., what it appears to be is the tape that’s described in the indictment. The evidence that helped lay the groundwork for special counsel Jack Smith to indict Donald Trump.”

Maddow played the full video, which among other things includes Trump saying “see, as president I could have declassified it, now I can’t you know, but this is still secret,” as his aide says “now we have a problem.” And it ends with Trump saying, “It’s so cool. Can we get some cokes?”

“Bring some cokes in please,” Maddow said after the clip ended. “That does give it at least the ring of authenticity, doesn’t it?”

“It’s one thing to sort of read these words as part of the indictment. It’s another thing to hear it,” Maddow said later. “Another key part of [the case] against Trump is proving not only that Trump had these documents in his possession, but he knew that it was no longer in his power as an ex president to declassify them. Right? So, again, part of his, sort of the purported defense, or part of his attempted defense, if he could even call it that, it doesn’t even seem that coherent, is to say, ‘yes, these things were classified, but I used my mind to declassify them. Here he is on tape admitting that he does not have the power to declassify these things.”

Before the segment ended, Maddow played the part again where Trump says “It’s so cool,” then responded by saying, “It’s a lot of things. Not sure cool was like in the top 6000. But this is definitely the kind of thing that sounds like it should end up in a federal criminal indictment. I’ll give you that,” she said.