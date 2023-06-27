In the midst of two separate indictments, former President Donald Trump is still awaiting trial after his most recent charges. But, on Tuesday morning, “The View” host Whoopi Goldberg mistakenly told the audience he had been “cleared” of those charges. According to the ABC host, it only happened because she has Trump “fatigue.”

The slip-up came at the very start of the show, as the women discussed new audio of Trump, in which he talks to unnamed staffers about knowingly having classified documents, and apparently shows them said documents.

To tee up the clip of the audio, Whoopi noted that “Earlier this month, you-know-who was cleared of charges with mishandling classified documents.” Of course, that is not the case, and Whoopi caught herself immediately after the clip finished playing, saying that the slip happened because she’s just tired of talking about Trump.

“Clearly I was out of my mind,” she joked. “He was charged with mishandling classified documents. Well, that happens sometimes, because I have you-know-who fatigue on the brain.”

At that, host Joy Behar conceded “We all do.” You can watch the moment from “The View” in the video above.

Ironically, this wasn’t even Whoopi’s first word slip this week. On Monday, the host accidentally told viewers that, according to a new poll, cuisine is more important “than bitches” for most people who are traveling. The word she was actually going for was beaches.

You can watch that moment here.